Fan favourites join Petr Cech on Belfast Giants All Stars for Ukraine charity match

While tonight’s game between the Belfast Giants All Stars and Dnipro Kherson is a charity game aimed at raising money for the Hockey Can’t Stop tour, the home line-up is one to savour.

The obvious stand-out is the latest addition to the line-up, former Premier League football goalkeeper Petr Cech signing up to play in goal for the Giants, with the former Czech international sharing duties with Ballymoney’s own Andrew Dickson.

Cech, who played for Chelsea and Arsenal during his career in England, has returned to hockey since retiring, playing for NIHL sides the Guildford Phoenix and Chelmsford Chieftains and it will be a rare chance to see him in Belfast this evening.

But for Giants fans, there is also an opportunity to see some familiar faces while also seeing off their treble champions in style at the SSE Arena.

The reunion of head coach Adam Keefe and former team-mate Darryl Lloyd — dubbed the ‘Bash Brothers’ from 2011 to 2016 — is one that will have long-time fans showing up in eager anticipation, for instance.

Fans will also be keen to see last season’s top goalscorer JJ Piccinich back in teal, as are former favourites Jonathan Boxill, Steve Saviano and Paul Swindlehurst, with assistant coach George Awada stepping out from behind the bench to play as well.

And a rare opportunity to roar on this year’s team one more time after they’ve already won the treble is one that will be eagerly anticipated, too.

Thirteen of this season’s roster, including League MVP Scott Conway, captain David Goodwin and First All-Star Team defenceman Gabe Bast are signed up.

On the Dnipro Kherson side, there will be two Ukrainian internationals in their line-up in defenceman Artem Hrebenyk and forward Denis Borodai but, for the most part, their line-up will be relatively unknown to British hockey fans.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Ukrainian Hockey Dream in support of their continued work to reinstate ice hockey throughout Ukraine during challenging times.