Fans fuelled the Belfast Giants’ belief to go on and win Challenge Cup, say goal scorers Ben Lake and Tyler Soy

Duo hail crowd as inspiration for come-from-behind Cup victory

Ice cool: Ben Lake fires home the goal that sealed Challenge Cup success for the Belfast Giants at the SSE Arena. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

Ben Lake should be the best man to describe the Belfast Giants’ game-winning goal in their Challenge Cup final against the Cardiff Devils on Wednesday. After all, he scored it.

But the Great Britain international grinned after the game that he can’t remember much of it — mainly because he’s still bearing the scar of the aftermath.

“I took about six headbutts to the face (in the celebrations), so now my nose is probably broken, but it’s absolutely worth it!” he laughed, sporting a rather large gash on his nose.

“I don’t really remember the shift, I don’t remember what the crowd was like but I’ll be watching it back for sure. Coop (Mark Cooper) got it in the corner and he was in acres of space, so I went to the net and the puck trickled to my stick and I had an open net.”

You can’t blame his team-mates for being a little enthusiastic. Hockey celebrations aren’t known for being conservative, with sticks, helmets and gloves discarded haphazardly in order to enjoy the moment.

Centre Tyler Soy said: “I remember it went in and I was trying to get over the bench but there were so many guys trying to get over that I couldn’t!

“Finally I got out there and it was a lot of fun.”

Lake received the headlines for the winner, but Soy scoring the Giants’ first of the night at 2:13 of the third was just as essential. After a middle frame that was lacklustre to say the least, the home side needed an injection of energy early in the final period and it was the centre who provided it.

A former baseball player as a kid, he used all his hand-eye co-ordination skills to bat a rebound out of the air and past Devils netminder Mac Carruth to get the Giants on the board. The rest, as they say, is history.

“Great play by Hooky (Lewis Hook) to get the shot on net, I was a bit lucky that it bounced over (Carruth) and I was there to bat it in. Putting that one in felt really good,” smiled Soy.

“We knew we had to do something, we needed to score one and then go on and get another one. I’ve got to give a hand to the fans, this place erupted when we scored, and when we got the other one it was crazy. They gave us a lot of energy with how loud they were and how much fun they were having.

“Getting those two goals and tying it up, we felt like we could do it. We always had that belief, but to do it was amazing.”

Lake agreed: “Amazing. Even when we went down two goals they were fuelling us.

“When we scored the first goal, the place erupted and I honestly believe there was no way we weren’t going to get the second goal.

“When we scored the second I didn’t think it could get any louder than the first, but that was something else.”

With Challenge Cup medals in their back pockets, both Lake and Soy have their first professional honours secured with the Giants. Now they have a taste, they both want more, with a potential treble still a possibility.

“It’s a night I won’t forget. Right now it feels like it’s at the top,” said Soy.

Lake added: “This is definitely up there. I’ve never won anything in my pro career, so this is really special.

“It’s good to finally get over the line, to finally get one. Now we go for more. That just fuels us even more to go and get more.

“We’ve got a little bit of a taste here. We’ll enjoy this and then we’ll crack on with the weekend because it’s a tight title race.”