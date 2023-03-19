Fiery finale as Belfast Giants dealt overtime blow by title rivals Cardiff Devils

Belfast Giants 4 Cardiff Devils 5 (After overtime)

A valuable point gained or a crucial point dropped? Time will tell for the Belfast Giants after they fell on home ice to title rivals the Cardiff Devils on Sunday afternoon in a game that featured plenty of fire to go with the nickname of their visitors.

After looking lifeless in a first period that saw them trail 3-1 after the first, as Matt McLeod’s seventh goal in 12 games since his mid-season arrival came in between goals from Sam Jardine, Joshua Waller and Justin Crandall for Cardiff, the Giants sparked after a controversial clipping call against Will Cullen to tie it up going into the second intermission thanks to Steven Owre’s 24th of the year and Mark Cooper’s powerplay goal.

They even managed to come back again in the third, as Jake Coughler put the Devils ahead only for Scott Conway’s 49th goal of the campaign to send it to overtime, but a hugely contentious tripping call against netminder Tyler Beskorowany — 19 saves — allowed Cole Sanford to win it for the visitors on the powerplay at 2:42 of the extra frame.

That prompted an irate response from all corners of the arena, the fans voicing their displeasure, head coach Adam Keefe slamming the bench door repeatedly in anger before directing a sarcastic thumbs up towards the officials, Beskorowany smashing his stick off the net in frustration and a near coming-together between every player on the ice as the two teams lined up for the post-game ceremony.

It is the sign of a team where emotions are riding high as the Elite League title race comes down to the wire, the Giants knowing that every point matters now. And while they deserve credit for the fightback they put together, after winning 3-1 in the first game of the two sides’ double-header on Saturday, it’s not the four-point weekend the Giants were craving.

“Intense weekend. Any time you have a double-header, two top teams, it’d be weird if things like that didn’t happen,” Giants captain David Goodwin explained of the heated finale.

“They have intense, passionate players on their team, we have intense, passionate players on our team. I don’t point fingers at anyone on their team, if it was us we’d probably be doing the same.

“Intense ending to a game and it just was what it was. I don’t think there was anything over the line, just two teams that don’t like each other and the intensity boiled over after the game ended.

“There’s always frustration in these games. Last night they were frustrated at the refs, tonight we were frustrated at the refs. Just is what it is.

“You can’t dwell on that stuff, that’s going to happen. They have some intense players on their roster who might say or do things that p*** us off and we have the same types of guys.”

But as much as they can take heart from their second and third-period fightbacks, the reality is that their five-point lead at the top of the standings has been cut to four after the Guildford Flames overcame the Sheffield Steelers – also in overtime. With Paul Dixon’s side having a game in hand on Wednesday against the Coventry Blaze, by the time Keefe’s panel step back on the ice against the Steelers on Friday, their lead could be just two points.

Then again, after the first period, it looked like that advantage would be even smaller given how lacklustre they looked. So perhaps that extra point in overtime is better than it appears.

“Hard-fought battle. Initially it stings but, when you step back and realise we got three out of four points against a good team like Cardiff, overall it’s probably a good weekend,” added Goodwin.

“We’re four points up. Yeah, (Guildford) have a game in hand so it’s maybe only two points, but we’re in a good spot. If you’d offered that to us two months ago, we’d have taken it tenfold.

“We totally feel like we’re in the driver’s seat, we’re focused on Sheffield on Friday and we feel that if we get off to a good start and play our game then we’ll have a good result.”