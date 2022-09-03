Former Belfast Giants captain George Awada returns to club after being named new assistant coach

Ten years since he last left, Belfast Giants legend George Awada will return to the club in a brand new role after being named to Adam Keefe’s backroom staff as their new assistant coach.

The 47-year-old American, who captained the Giants for five years between 2005 and 2010, will take the place of Jeff Mason – who has now taken over as head coach of the Dundee Stars – on the bench for the upcoming season.

Awada was a hero on the ice during his playing days for the team, pulling on a teal jersey 376 times across seven seasons and scoring 149 goals and 340 points as he led them to two Elite League titles, along with a Play-Off trophy as well.

Two of those trophies he lifted while he had a ‘C’ on his jersey, the American the inspirational leader behind their 2005-06 title-winning season, while he was also the last Giants captain to raise the Play-Off title in 2010.

Now he will look to further his reputation with the franchise as he steps behind the bench in a coaching role, the St Paul, Minnesota native looking to support head coach Keefe as the team try to defend their Elite League and Challenge Cup crowns this season.

Awada’s coaching career is still young, his only team coaching role coming in the United States High School league with his former high school Two Rivers High last season, whom he led to the Minnesota State Semi-Finals.

However, he has coaching experience beyond that, the former AHL player training ice hockey players of all ages with the likes of CCM High Performance League, the Minnesota Advancement Programme and Four Star Hockey, where he played a key role in the recruitment, scouting and advancement of some of Minnesota’s top players.

The relationship Keefe and Awada had as team-mates in Belfast has also led the Giants head coach to entrust his friend with a role on his backroom staff, with Awada likely to take on similar responsibilities to what Mason had while he was on the bench.

While Awada’s lack of experience could be seen as a risk, it is worth noting the Giants have found no shortage of success with inexperienced coaches, with Keefe himself the club’s most successful head coach of all time despite this being his first job after hanging up the skates.

Commenting on his return to Belfast, Awada said: “I’m very excited to be back with the Giants after all these years. This organisation has continued to grow from strength to strength, and so has the support from the best fans in the league, the Teal Army. I look forward to working with Keefer and Stew and the rest of the team.

"I’ve been coaching and training players in the States since I retired from the Belfast Giants and can’t wait to continue that and get going with this group.

“I’d like to thank Steve Thornton and The Odyssey Trust for this opportunity, and most of all – to my wife and kids for their support in all my hockey endeavours. I admire what Adam has been able to do over his tenure as head coach and was fortunate to win some silverware with him in my final season – I look forward to winning a few more with him.”

Keefe added: “I’m really looking forward to having George on board with the coaching staff this season. He knows the organisation, he knows what it takes to be a Belfast Giant, and his experience working with youth and pro hockey players in recent years will benefit the development of our group.

“I played with George for the Giants in the 2011/12 season, where we won a trophy together. I look forward to working with him once again.”

Awada is set to be behind the bench for the first time next weekend when Oceláři Třinec come to Belfast for their Champions Hockey League Group H rematch, with the Czech side winning their first meeting 4-0 on Friday night.