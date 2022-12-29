Fourth line steps up to lead Belfast Giants to seventh straight League win as they see off Fife Flyers

Belfast Giants 3 Fife Flyers 1

The Belfast Giants have rarely run with four lines of forwards this season, but based on the evidence of their 3-1 win over the Fife Flyers they should do it more often, as their bottom trio did all the damage at the SSE Arena to lead them to their seventh straight win in the Elite League.

Mark Garside, deployed at forward as opposed to defenceman, got the game-winner against the Scottish side for his first goal of the season, Canadian winger David Gilbert ended a 14-game scoreless streak for the clincher in the third period, while two-way winger Sean Norris notched his first point for the Giants with an assist on the latter’s strike.

Before that, Ben Lake had given the Giants the lead in the first period, his second in as many games and 11th of the season, a goal which was cancelled out by Zack Phillips’ leveller just 47 seconds after the first intermission, but the fourth line did the damage in beating former Giants netminder Shane Owen — 36 saves — twice to wrap up the two points.

At the other end, Peyton Jones turned away 21 shots as he continued his fine recent form to lead the Giants to 19-8-0, and they now trail the League-leading Guildford Flames by just five points, albeit having played a game more, having sat 11 points back as recently as Boxing Day morning.

And they could complete a perfect festive schedule, which started with an 8-0 win over the same opposition exactly a week earlier, if they can win the third meeting between the two sides in nine days in Kirkcaldy tomorrow, a game that could see them take another step towards the top of the League, having seemingly been dead and buried, although they will know that they have much bigger tests on the horizon than the Flyers and Glasgow Clan.

Head coach Adam Keefe also got the chance to insert new signing Donovan Neuls into the line-up and the Canadian centreman did provide an added spark to the offense, getting a couple of dangerous tips in on Owen that went unrewarded.

Indeed, his first touch was nearly a goal, tipping Matt Foley’s shot that Oewen did well to deflect away early doors, but the home side were quickly on the board.

Josh Roach, who had an excellent two-point game from defence, put the first goal on a plate for Lake, the blue-liner driving the puck to the right circle for the onrushing centre and he squeezed the puck through the pads of Owen at 11:13.

But just 47 seconds into the second period the Flyers were level, Phillips the man to dig the puck out of a scramble at the crease and flick it into the net.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors, whose only other chance came and went when Janne Laakkonen was denied on the breakaway by a resolute Jones.

Instead the fourth line produced something which will thrill Keefe given his side’s inconsistent offense, Garside tipping in Roach’s pass to the crease on the backhand at 31:10 for the game-winner and his first goal of the campaign.

Norris then got his first point in a teal jersey when he found Garside with the pass and the centre reversed it back in front of the net for Gilbert to squeeze the puck in shortside at 49:22.