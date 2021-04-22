Giants forwards Long and Hook rewarded with first call ups as GB squad named for World Championships

Belfast Giants forwards Lewis Hook and Ciaran Long have been called up to their first Great Britain squad ahead of next month's World Championships in Latvia.

The Giants pair have been named by head coach Pete Russell in an extended 27-man squad for the upcoming tournament, which will be played in Riga.

Both Hook and Long have been in superb form in the recent EIHL Series for Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm respectively and have earned their call-ups.

There is also a recall to the squad for defenceman Mark Garside for the first time since 2017, while forward Ben Lake is retained, however defenceman Paul Swindlehurst misses out through injury.

For Long in particular this is a long overdue call-up after he missed out on the 2019 World Championships due to an injury he sustained during the pre-tournament camp.

The 30-year-old has been sensational during the EIHL Series, scoring six goals and 10 points in the Storm's 10 games, second-best on the Storm roster and the fourth-best British scorer.

Meanwhile, winger Hook has been increasingly impressive as the Series has progressed and has scored a couple of eye-catching goals the Panthers, picking up three points.

After missing GB's promotion to the top tier and then their first year in the World Championships, Garside is back in the fold after a string of strong displays for the Panthers.

And Lake rounds out the Giants contingent as one of the premier offensive players in the Elite League, the 30-year-old winger potting two goals and seven points in 10 games for the Storm in the EIHL Series.

Elsewhere in the squad there are first call-ups for defencemen David Clements, Sam Jones and Josh Tetlow along with netminder Jordan Hedley as Russell opts to look to the future.

However, there are several notable absentees, with defencemen Stephen Lee and Mark Richardson both not available for selection, as is forward Robert Farmer. Defenceman Travis Ehrhardt and forward Scott Conway also drop out.

Along with the four current Giants, there are several former Giants players included in the squad, with Jackson Whistle, David Phillips, Brendan Connolly and Robert Dowd all making the plane to Latvia.

With teams allowed to bring 28 players, Russell will be able to add one more name to his squad, which will be announced in the coming days.

"As with any Great Britain squad, the coaching staff had many difficult decisions to make concerning this year’s team," commented Russell.

“A number of core GB players are unavailable for selection and we will miss those players for sure, but I still feel we have some great depth across our roster.

“Once again, this is the pinnacle of any player's career and it will be a massive honour for them to step onto the ice against some of the best teams in the world.

“Much of this has been made possible by the Elite Series and I would like to thank the Elite League once again for their assistance and providing an opportunity for British players to get competitive hockey under their belt this season.

"The squad has a good mixture of experience and fantastic young talent, but I do want to give a special mention to two players - Joe Hazeldine and Josh Waller - who just missed out. They are exciting prospects for the future and their day will come - and what I will say is that if anyone has to pull out, they will be on the plane.”

Great Britain will face Belarus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland in Group A of the World Championships in Riga, with the top four teams in the group progressing to the knockouts.

Russell's men will open their campaign against the Russians on May 22, with their final game coming against Switzerland on June 1.

Great Britain squad for the IIHF World Championships in Riga, Latvia (May 22 - June 1)

Netminders: Ben Bowns (Nottingham Panthers), Jordan Hedley (Coventry Blaze), Jackson Whistle (Nottingham Panthers)

Defencemen: David Clements (Coventry Blaze), Dallas Ehrhardt (Manchester Storm), Mark Garside (Nottingham Panthers), Sam Jones (Sheffield Steelers), Evan Mosey (EHC Freiburg), Ben O'Connor (Sheffield Steeldogs), David Phillips (Sheffield Steelers), Josh Tetlow (Nottingham Panthers)

Forwards: Ollie Betteridge (Nottingham Panthers), Brendan Connolly (Sheffield Steelers), Ben Davies (Manchester Storm), Robert Dowd (Sheffield Steelers), Sam Duggan (Coventry Blaze), Luke Ferrara (Coventry Blaze), Mike Hammond (Coventry Blaze), Lewis Hook (Nottingham Panthers), Liam Kirk (Sheffield Steelers), Robert Lachowicz (Nottingham Panthers), Ben Lake (Manchester Storm), Ciaran Long (Manchester Storm), Matthew Myers (Sheffield Steelers), Brett Perlini (Nottingham Panthers), Jonathan Phillips (Sheffield Steelers), Ross Venus (Coventry Blaze)