Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany could extend his stay in Belfast

Whenever he re-signed with the Belfast Giants at the end of January, Tyler Beskorowany was fairly assertive in saying this was only a temporary reunion.

“I still have my work and travel would be tough, so I’m leaning towards this being a four-month thing,” he told the Belfast Telegraph at the time.

But then Belfast sinks its claws into you and doesn’t let go, and for Beskorowany it has done that and then some.

It’s no secret that he, wife Sarah and son Austen love the city, which has been home for two of the last four years. Indeed, he took a four-month sabbatical from his job back in Canada to return to the Giants, uprooting his life for just a few months.

And, of course, winning silverware also helps. Less than a month after returning, the netminder was lifting his fifth trophy in three seasons with the team after leading them to the Challenge Cup, and he’s playing some of the best hockey of his entire career at the same time.

So when the question was posed to him about whether he’s reviewed what he said a couple of months ago in light of how he’s enjoyed his time back in Belfast, there was a grin and a slight pause before responding with an answer not so definite this time.

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe was pleased to seal Tyler Beskorowany's return — © William Cherry/Presseye

“Whether or not coming back next year is in the books, I don’t know,” he conceded. “I just want to enjoy this year with the big guy (Austen) and Sarah here. We’re going to enjoy every minute here and see what happens after that.

“But (winning the Cup) was awesome. This is why you play, what you come back for. To do that in front of that crowd was amazing. I wouldn’t have pictured it any other way. Just to be able to do that on this ice again... this is why you play.”

A happy Beskorowany has also been producing remarkable performances, too. While there was a natural hesitancy that after spending the first half of the season away from the game he may be rusty, even for a player who has twice been the Elite League’s Netminder of the Year and especially after a couple of shaky starts to begin with, his 1.35 goals against average and .948 save percentage in 11 League games suggest he’s just as good — if not better — than he ever was.

“I’ve been able to settle into that dressing room pretty well,” said the 32-year-old Ontario man humbly. “Just be that voice that I don’t know if they’ve been missing, but just be that calming voice to settle guys down and be that older presence.

“Just bringing that experience of winning four out of seven trophies. Just to be able to bring that to the room, give these guys to win that trophy. It’ll be easier from here on out.”

And now that one trophy is in the cabinet at the SSE Arena, the dream for Beskorowany is to do what the other two Giants teams he was involved with couldn’t: go one step further and lift the treble.

In both of his previous years in Belfast, the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons, the goalie won both the League and Cup but failed to add the Play-Offs. Given they are three points ahead of their closest rivals the Guildford Flames in the title race this year, there is every chance they can do the double again. But Beskorowany wants more.

“Of course. When you win that first one and you put yourself in this position in the League and Challenge Cup, anyone expects to win the treble,” he grinned.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position to win it. You can’t win them all if you don’t win the first one, and here we are with the first one.”