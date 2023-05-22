Great Britain international David Phillips joins the Belfast Giants for a third stint

The Defenceman is no stranger to Belfast, having played nearly 200 times for the Giants during two spells with the club between 2008 and 2015. First joining in the 2008/09 season, Phillips went on to help the Giants claim the Challenge Cup and Knockout Cup in his debut season.

Head Coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re thrilled that Davey has agreed to rejoin the Giants for the 2023/24 season. Having someone of Davey’s quality and experience join the roster is invaluable, and I don’t doubt that his knowledge and expertise will play a pivotal role in helping us to defend our titles over the coming season.”

Phillips said: “I am delighted to be returning to the Giants after eight seasons away. I have fond memories of my previous four seasons in Belfast, and I can’t wait to hit the ice at The SSE Arena, Belfast in front of thousands of members of the Teal Army.”

Meanwhile, Jeff Mason has rejoined the Belfast Giants as an associate coach ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Having notched over 400 games for the Giants as a player between 2010 and 2018, Mason is no stranger to Belfast. He also served as assistant coach between 2019 and 2022, before joining fellow Elite Ice Hockey League side Dundee Stars as head coach for the 2022/23 campaign.

Mason said: “When the opportunity arose to rejoin the Giants, I couldn’t say yes quick enough. I have many happy memories of my time in Belfast – both as a player and assistant coach, and I’m excited to work alongside Adam, Rob, and George to build upon what was a remarkable 2022/23 season for the club.

“The Giants have always played a pivotal role in supporting local communities, true to the club’s mantra that, ‘in the land of the Giants, everyone is equal’. I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to, once again, be a part of this invaluable work.”

Steve Thornton, head of hockey operations said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Jeff has rejoined the Giants coaching team for the 2023/24 season. Jeff’s experience, knowledge, passion, and determination make him an invaluable addition, and I know that the Giants supporters will make him feel right at home.”