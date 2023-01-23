‘Gutsy’ Belfast Giants earn head coach Adam Keefe’s acclaim after comeback win over Nottingham Panthers

Ice Hockey

Trailing by three goals on the road for the second time in two nights, the Belfast Giants could have been on course for an extremely damaging weekend in the Elite League.

Having been unable to claw back a three-goal deficit after just 9:03 in Cardiff on Friday night — eventually losing 4-1 to the Devils — when they did likewise to the Nottingham Panthers shortly into the second period at the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday through goals from Stephen Anderson, Brett Welychka and Luke Ferrara, it seemed like deja vu for Adam Keefe’s side.

But then came the comeback that suggests this Giants team know what it takes to be champions in the Elite League.

Two goals from man of the match Mark Cooper and a first goal in teal from namesake Grant Cooper had tied it up at the first intermission, with Scott Conway’s 33rd goal of the season early in the third period proving the game-winner.

Ben Lake pocketed the empty-netter with 1:15 remaining to clinch the two points and end the Giants’ mini two-game losing streak, and at 24-9-1 they remain six points behind League leaders the Guildford Flames heading into a crucial three-game home stretch against the second-placed Sheffield Steelers — twice — and Flames.

But perhaps more crucially than the two points was their ability to bring it back from the brink and avoid another costly road defeat, and Keefe was brimming with praise for his defending champions in their title push.

“That was a character one, that’s for sure,” he praised.

“Going into that game, I was worried about our fatigue levels. I thought we came into the game thinking we could find our way into the game again, and obviously coming to Nottingham with a big crowd like this and a much improved Panthers team, we found ourselves behind the eight-ball pretty quick.

“We talked about it in the room, when you think you’re tired, you always have a little more and I think we found that out in the second period.

“That was a real gutsy, character comeback. We had some big guys on our roster who stepped up and carried everybody. Everybody started to push and pull the rope and everybody fought back.

“As I said, a real character comeback from the entire team.”