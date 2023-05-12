‘He gets it’: How Adam Keefe became the Belfast Giants’ most successful head coach

Adam Keefe, dad Brian and his brother Sheldon at a ceremony honouring Sheldon for being named Ontario Hockey League coach of the year in 2015

As is often the case with sporting families, sibling rivalry was a real thing in the Keefe household in Brampton, Ontario.

You had older brother Sheldon battling with Adam in the backyard. Despite the four-year age difference, the younger sibling wasn’t afraid to scrap for everything he could, trying to keep pace with his big brother and his friends, a rivalry which extended onto the ice, too, as both forged careers in ice hockey.

And as the pair grew, so did the rivalry. As Sheldon charted his path into the NHL, Adam was trying to do likewise although, like ships in the night, the pair rarely found themselves either on the same team or even opposing each other.

“Being four years apart, we never had much playing time together, especially the older we got, there was more separation. We always kind of missed each other at all the different levels,” laments Sheldon, who is speaking exclusively to Belfast Telegraph Sport in the middle of the Stanley Cup Play-Offs, where he led the Toronto Maple Leafs to their first series win since 2004.

“Growing up, we were always battling and competing together and I’d say a lot of his competitiveness came from trying to keep up with me. It’s the nature of being the younger brother. We followed each other’s careers all the way through.”

That has extended beyond just on the ice. As Sheldon was going from NHL player to head coach of the Maple Leafs, on the other side of the Atlantic, Adam was taking the reins at the Belfast Giants after a six-year spell as a player at the Odyssey Arena.

This is the story of Adam Keefe, the man from Brampton who has gone from humble beginnings to inspirational leader on the ice to relentless general off it, too, entrenching himself in Giants history as the team’s most successful head coach.

And who better to begin explaining what makes him so successful than the big brother who has followed his every move?

“The way Adam played, he was always the heartbeat of the team he played on. He’s a true leader in every sense,” enthuses Sheldon.

“It’s been exceptional watching him transition into coaching. He’s got a great passion for it, and I think a lot of the passion is borne out of his love for Belfast.

“He jumped into the organisation with both feet and given it everything. I’m so proud of him.”

Before Keefe took over at the Giants, the most successful head coach in club history was now-head of hockey operations Steve Thornton, who won three trophies in a three-year spell.

That record was blown out of the water by Keefe, who tied it after just two seasons and then broke it when he lifted the 2022 Challenge Cup. Since then, he’s gone on to lift four more, capped off by this year’s stunning treble as the Giants lifted all three of the Elite League, Cup and Play-Off titles in one season.

Alongside him the whole way has been Thornton, who has worked in tandem with Keefe on recruitment and day-to-day operations in his new role throughout all six of his years as head coach.

“We’re always trying to plot and plan something. We stress a lot, too,” laughs the former Giants forward.

“But I think that’s because we care so much and when you lose that desire, that’s when you start losing. It’s a good thing but it doesn’t feel good at the time.”

Thornton has seen first hand what makes his head coach tick, how he operates in the rink on a daily basis. The two would talk constantly throughout the day on how to make the team better and how to bring more silverware back to the SSE Arena. There are few who know him better.

“His leadership skills are off the charts. He has the ability to know how to manage everybody differently and that’s a skill in itself. He puts in the time to individually work out how they’re motivated and he’s not afraid to have those tough conversations,” adds Thornton.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met. The players see that. When your coach is the hardest working person, it’s contagious. That’s very clear to me that he’s someone people want to have around and have success with. I saw that early days when I came here and I knew he was going to be successful.

“We’re fortunate to have him. He’s a big part of the DNA of the Belfast Giants, for sure.”

Giants captain David Goodwin is a man who has also been given a rare insight into the mind of the legendary head coach, skippering the side for the five trophies they have won over the last two seasons.

Accordingly, in meetings with the man who entrusted him with the ‘C’ coming out of lockdown, the St Louis native has seen first-hand just how passionate Keefe is for winning.

“It’s unparalleled,” he says.

“Particularly with how this League is set up, where you cannot take nights off, you really need your coach to stay on top of you not to do that. For players, it’s a real grind, and in this League you need someone to get you going when it’s tough.

“Keefer watches video for hours and he finds guys who will have success in this League even though their profiles suggest they won’t. That is a huge credit to him for his ability to do more.

“I know Keefer really grinds. And then not to mention the due diligence on character. That’s a huge part of his process on recruiting and you can’t overstate that enough in this League.

“He gets it.”

There is no doubt that Keefe holds a special reverence within the rest of the Elite League and even beyond. His reputation goes before him, to the extent that players from other Leagues are aware of who he is before they even meet him.

But it also reflects the challenge the Giants have on their hands to keep one of the most highly sought after coaches in hockey. Teams want to sign winners and Keefe is very much one. He fields offers every single year to coach elsewhere and routinely turns them down to stay in Belfast, but there is always the possibility that one will eventually turn his head enough.

And, of course, the dream of anybody associated with hockey — players, coaches or any staff — is to make it to the NHL, a dream that Keefe likely shares, too. Could that be a realistic target for the Giants head coach?

We’ll give brother Sheldon the final word. He knows what it takes to coach at the highest level and, therefore, if his brother has what it takes to eventually make it to the NHL and the answer is very much in the affirmative.

“I never got to play with Adam or against him, but to see our paths cross in coaching would be something I’d really like,” he concludes. “Certainly Adam is making a name for himself with the Giants and I know Belfast is his home but if he ever came back t then I wouldn’t be surprised if he was a real success over here, too.

“The more he keeps winning, the more calls he’s going to keep getting and I imagine there are a lot top teams looking for a coach with a winning record and Adam certainly fits that bill.

“I’m very excited to see where his coaching career can take him and hopefully some day we’ll be staring each other down across the bench.

“He can do it, for sure.”