Head coach Adam Keefe calls for calm and consistency after Belfast Giants claim overtime win over Glasgow Clan

Glasgow Clan 3 Belfast Giants 4 (OT)

An incredible late comeback from the Belfast Giants wasn’t enough to spare the frustration of head coach Adam Keefe, who lamented his side’s lack of consistency this season despite their 4-3 overtime win over the Glasgow Clan at the Braehead Arena.

Trailing 3-1 with six minutes to go, the misfiring Giants pulled the result out of the bag with two goals in just under two minutes from Lewis Hook and Matt Foley to force the extra period, with David Goodwin’s powerplay goal in overtime earning the two points.

That’s now five wins in a row in the League for the Giants – who improve to 17-8-0 and cut the gap to the League-leading Guildford Flames to nine points – but Keefe still wasn’t happy with their overall display in Scotland.

“It’s about consistency. Right now we need to find it, because you’re not going to do this every night,” lamented the head coach.

“Everything has got to be better. We have to want it a little more. We worked hard tonight but we weren’t very smart. Our execution was off. But a great character comeback.

“There is relief there but we don’t want to feel like we have to be relieved after every victory. It was not a fantastic game.”

Tyler Soy’s third goal of the season had tied it at the first intermission after Andrew McLean had put the Clan ahead, but Glasgow pulled two ahead through Steven McParland’s second period powerplay goal and then John Dunbar's strike with 7:08 remaining.

But the Giants pulled it out of the bag as Hook tapped in at 54:13 and then Foley’s shot from the blue-line at 56:02 forced overtime where — on the powerplay due to McLean’s high stick — Goodwin’s pass was deflected into his own net by Dyson Stevenson just 38 seconds in for the winner.

The win was made even more important as the Flames slipped up at the Manchester Storm, losing 8-1, but Keefe was still more concerned with his own side.

“I asked for urgency in the third as every time you slip up, you’re allowing the gap to get bigger and you give the Flames a bye ball,” he added ahead of tonight’s rematch with the Clan at the SSE Arena.

“The main focus needs to be on us. We had a good run before the break, felt good about ourselves, but then we felt like our old selves again tonight.

“We let teams hang around too much. We’re making games harder than we should.”