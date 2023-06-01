Head coach Adam Keefe: Only a substantial offer will lure me away from leading Belfast Giants

Adam Keefe has done it all in the Elite League. League title. Challenge Cup. Play-Offs. He’s won them all, either as a player or as a head coach.

Last season, he won all three as the man in charge behind the bench. Flanked by nearly a thousand Giants fans at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham after beating the Cardiff Devils in the Play-Off Final in April, he raised all three trophies and sported a mega-watt smile as the cameras flashed to remember a year of unprecedented success.

The Play-Offs was the last one Keefe had to add to his glittering resume, one which makes for impressive reading. As well as eight trophies in five seasons since becoming Giants head coach, making him the most successful in club history, he’s a three-time EIHL Coach of the Year and has been nominated for European Coach of the Year once.

So what next, then, for the Ontario man, now that he’s done it all in the EIHL? For another season at least, he’ll be back at the SSE Arena after signing an extension, but what beyond that?

A move to another League in Europe to test himself elsewhere? Or perhaps heading back to Canada and trying to work his way through the minor Leagues and maybe see if he can crack the NHL, like brother Sheldon?

Or maybe a third option. As he puts together his roster for next season, aiming to defend the treble, Keefe grins when he outlines his new dream now that his trophy collection is complete: building a dynasty in the place he now calls home.

And, worryingly for the rest of the Elite League, it is a dynasty he can see himself leading for many, many years.

“For me, my family is here, my in-laws live a block away from here, my wife is happy here, I’m happy here and my kids are still young. This is home for the minute and maybe forever,” says the 39-year-old, who is married to Belfast girl Colleen and has two children, one-year-old Cora and new arrival daughter Tara, who were both born here.

“For me to leave here, it’s going to have to be something pretty substantial that I simply cannot turn down. Do I see that happening out of the blue? No.

“For me, it’s about building on what we have here and building something unstoppable. That’s it. That’s the real answer. I don’t actively look for a job elsewhere.

“This is my job. If something substantial does come calling then I’ll have to take that into account and consider it. But for me, for now, this is home.”

Just as players who have success in Belfast receive offers from other teams, so do coaches and, naturally, there have been calls from general managers in the past enquiring about whether Keefe would be willing to take on their own team and lead them to trophy success.

And yet it hasn’t happened as much as you would think, according to the man himself. Or at least to the extent that he’s taken even a fleeting look at what’s being put before him, before rejecting it in order to stay with the Giants for another year.

“I’ve had some (offers) in the past but nowhere near substantial enough in terms of opportunity for me to change my mind about where I am,” he adds.

“I’m comfortable, I’m happy. I enjoy chasing these trophies, I enjoy this League and I enjoy bringing people to Belfast and see the experience here.

“I take great pride in watching players have a great year because that’s what I promise them. The city, the organisation, the fans — when players come here, they have the best year of their pro careers, whether they have personal success on the ice or not. There’s no denying they have the time of their life here.

“Winning obviously helps that but I played here when we won and lost and I loved all those years playing for the city of Belfast. There’s something different about this city.”

There’s something different about Keefe, too. Some coaches are driven to win, but the Giants supremo is on another level. Ask him how happy he is to have completed the clean sweep last season and he’ll quickly retort that they didn’t win the Champions League — that is the level to which he holds himself.

He jokes that no team has ever done back-to-back Grand Slams. Beating defending European champions Tappara in the CHL is surely atop the list, too, no matter how unrealistic that sounds.

But that is the measure of the man that Keefe is. As long as he is at the helm at the SSE Arena, the standards will never drop in the bid to create a team that will be the envy of the Elite League. An unrelenting juggernaut that sets the bar time and time again.

That, along with his smiling family, is what brings him back year on year, even though the medal drawer is full to bursting.

“That’s just it. Let’s do it all over again,” he smiles.

“I’m a competitive person, I want to win everything. And just because you’ve done it doesn’t make you want it less. You want to do it again.

“I’m comfortable and I’m happy and I enjoy the chase of three trophies available to us and the Champions League. Whatever’s put in front of us, we want.

“It’s been enjoyable to me to watch this team grow through ownership groups, GM changes, player changes and changes to the overall gameday experience. To watch how it came together last year for us... that excites me.

“The goal is to improve upon that. We’re not going to win every year, there are going to be setbacks, but that’s the challenge: to try and keep moving forward.

“To build something unstoppable.”