Henrik Eriksson eyes treble glory following Belfast Giants title success

His part in the Belfast Giants Elite League title-clinching 6-1 win over the Guildford Flames was significant. So too was the way in which he enjoyed the success.

After Guildford had struck a post and Peter Crinella then brought them back into the game just before the midway point as they enjoyed their strongest spell of the game, in response to Ben Lake and Jeff Baum putting the Giants 2-0 ahead in the first period, the next goal was going to be huge.

Just 66 seconds later Eriksson struck a sweet back-hand shot into the top corner and when he let the puck roll across his outstretched blade to divert Donovan Neuls’ effort into the net just a couple of minute later the Flames’ threat was well and truly extinguished.

When Matt McLeod made it 5-1 before the end of the second period it was all over bar shouting and Steve Owre’s late sixth was simply the appetiser for the bigger celebration that came at end, when Eriksson marked the triumph with his first drink in four years.

“They were two big goals for us because of how Guildford made it a one-goal game and important that we got them so quickly,” said Eriksson, with celebratory beer in hand.

“It was really good to get the goals that opened up the lead for us and it feels really good to be a champion.”

The 27-year-old Swede has only been in Belfast for three months after being among the group of players that coach Adam Keefe brought in to revamp his team during the winter months.

With his target of silverware achieved and two medals in his collection already Erikkson now has his sights of finishing the season with what would be an unprecedented treble for the Giants.

“I was looking for some place to go and try to win something after my team in Norway went bankrupt – that’s why you play,” said Eriksson.

“Now I’ve come and we’ve won twice, the Challenge Cup and now the league, so it’s pretty amazing.

“I didn’t know anything about Belfast before I came here, but now I am enjoying it and we have one more trophy to win.

“Let’s win the Play-offs as well.”