Henrik Eriksson relishing return to SSE Arena as he joins Belfast Giants for the rest of the season

The Belfast Giants will have had worse weekends as not only did they extend their winning run in the Elite League to 10 games but they also bolstered their roster with a player who could be a game-changer.

Swedish forward Henrik Eriksson jets in this morning after signing for the remainder of the season from Norwegian side Lillehammer and the Giants will hope that he can turn a good offense into an outstanding one.

The 26-year-old possesses an elite shot, as evidenced by 14 goals in 26 games this season — the same number as former Giants favourite J.J. Piccinich for Stjernen — and he is likely to join the top line alongside David Goodwin and Scott Conway.

The Giants have not been short of goals, scoring at an average of just over four a game, but the hope is that Eriksson takes their offense to another level, particularly down the stretch as they defend both the Elite League and Challenge Cup.

“I’m looking forward to arriving in Belfast and getting to work,” said Eriksson, who has also played in Italy, Austria and Denmark during his career.

“I’ve heard great things about the Giants. When I played at the SSE Arena in 2018 (for Ritten in the Continental Cup), the atmosphere and facilities were amazing — I can’t wait to get back.

“I hope to get my head down, make some key plays on the ice and, ultimately, get the puck past the opposing goalies and into the back of the net — and have fun!”

He joins a team riding a wave of momentum, too, the Giants taking their winning streak in the League to ten games with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Dundee Stars on Saturday.

Now 22-8-0, and still undefeated in overtime or penalty shots this season, the Giants are just four points back of the Sheffield Steelers and are in the thick of the title race once again having been 11 points back at Christmas.

And head coach Adam Keefe was proud of his side for battling through tiredness to get the result they needed on Saturday to keep their League-best run alive.

“It was not our best performance. I thought we looked fatigued coming off the back of three (games) in four (days),” he said after Lewis Hook’s extra-time winner earned them the two points in Scotland.

“I think the Challenge Cup was emotional, it took a lot out of us and I think you saw that (Friday) night and certainly (Saturday) in terms of our execution.

“The guys were working. We got some luck to bring it back for us. We found a way to get it done in overtime and hopefully in a few months we won’t be asking how we got these two points.”