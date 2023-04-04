How Adam Keefe turned the Belfast Giants into serial winners

No track record as a coach, next to nothing by the way of credentials to suggest he was the best man for the job and a blank CV in terms of experience, moving Adam Keefe from his role as captain to Head Coach back in the summer of 2017 was a gamble for the Belfast Giants.

Six years later that move has paid off in spades. Keefe is the most successful coach in the team’s history and is also the first to win three successive top flight league titles in the UK.

This one, secured thanks to a 6-1 win over the Guildford Flames, who pushed the Giants all the way to the penultimate game as they finished runners-up, was the one that tested Keefe’s coaching abilities the most.

Mid season the Giants were well off the pace. Inconsistency seriously threatened their status as league champions and back-to-back defeats in a home double header with Manchester Storm led to Keefe taking an unprecedented step in publicly criticising his players.

Another loss in Cardiff a week later, despite a vastly improved performance, left them in a position where the title was quickly slipping away.

Then came another unprecedented step. All throughout their 23-year history the Belfast Giants have prided themselves on being a club that makes signings and sticks by them and only in exceptional circumstances cuts players during the season.

Potentially being out of the title race before the Christmas decorations went up, let alone came down, was exceptional circumstances to Keefe and Head of Hockey Operations Steve Thornton.

Tyler Beskorowany, Lewis Hook and Josh Roach all returned to don teal shirts again and Donovan Neuls, Henrick Erikkson, Grant Cooper and Matt McLeod were all added in what was a major overhaul of the squad.

Tough decision, yes. Eleven straight wins in league and cup told them that they had made the right calls – the Giants then went on to win 28 times in their last 32 games - and in the end they were wholly justified when David Goodwin raised the Elite League trophy on Saturday night.

“What everybody sees on the ice is a by-product of everything that happens off the ice,” said Keefe.

“Not every year is the same and that is what I have learned that as a coach.

“Every year is a little different and we are constantly having conversations on how we can improve the team – if we need to improve the team.

“When you get opportunities to add players that we did, that we we thought were going to help us you do that and I am thankful that we did that this year.

“They were very tough decisions, nobody wants to disrupt a locker room. You bring players in with a commitment that you thought were the right guys and sometimes it doesn’t go quite the way you planned and you have to have the courage to make those changes.

“It makes this win different. I will never say any championship is sweeter than the next because they are all amazing, but this one is different and I couldn’t be more elated for the players who have been here for eight months and endured the season that we have had to come out like this with a game to spare and we will be ready for the Play-offs.”

Although a win for Guildford would have kept their title hopes alive and they had already win in Belfast this season, Keefe was in no doubt that hie team would win the game and clinch the club’s seventh league crown.

“I am super proud of the guys. We have been though a lot in this eight months and the hay was in the barn,” said Keefe.

“What that means is that the work was done going into this game. They put in eight months of hard work, grafting and they knew how to play and win hockey games.

“What you saw was a very good team playing against a very good team, but out very good team dominated that game and that’s because they wanted it, they know how to play ... the hay was in the barn.”

There is now one more big target for Keefe. He has yet to get his hands on a Play-off title and after final defeats in 2019 and 2022 – the last two times the Play-off trophy has been played for - to the Cardiff Devils he is determined to right that situation.

“It’s obviously a Play-off jinx, I’m not going to hide behind it. There hasn’t been a Play-off win since the year before or two years before I got here and we are going to do our best to rectify that this year,” said Keefe.