‘I love this city, it truly is a blessing’: Belfast Giants win Challenge Cup on night like no other at the SSE Arena

Tyler Beskorowany has been there and done it with the Belfast Giants, winning an Elite League title and a Challenge Cup before, so he knows what he’s talking about.

So when he says this Challenge Cup title ranks above any other trophy he’s won in Belfast, it’s the truth.

"This definitely has to be the best one. To win it in front of our home fans, to come back from 2-0 down and to win it against these guys, especially Cardiff, I'd have to go with this one,” he says.

In front of an outstanding crowd, both in terms of the number of people who packed into the SSE Arena and how they performed during the game, this was a Cup final to remember both from a Giants perspective and an overall perspective as the game matched the occasion.

It had two goals against the run of play. Two early goals in the third. A big save with just two minutes remaining to force overtime and then an overtime winner from Ben Lake for a 3-2 Giants win that sees them pick up the first piece of silverware on offer this season.

It doesn’t matter that the Giants had a dreadful second period, nobody will remember that. What they will remember is the arena erupting when the puck hit the net for the fifth time.

"At the start of the third period you could see we had it. That first one really gave us energy, and then the guys just fed off the energy of the crowd,” said head coach Adam Keefe.

"Once that happened, they fed off that and it keep going into overtime. So proud of the guys getting it done – you can hear it now and it's amazing to do it here.”

It could have been so different, though. The Devils, shortbenched as they were with only four defencemen, battled bravely all game and had established a 2-0 lead at the second intermission with two excellently taken goals from Jake Coughler and Cole Sanford.

The Giants, on the other land, looked anaemic on offense, an 0-for-3 powerplay the backbone of a period where Devils goaltender Mac Carruth – who made 35 saves in a huge display – had a walk in the park. At the break, not too many would have backed them to get the job done.

“Keefer had an inspirational message for us and we responded to it. Came out with a lot of energy, sensed they were tiring a bit and we maximised that,” revealed captain David Goodwin.

They certainly did. Tyler Soy got their first just 2:13 in when he golfed in the puck at the doorstep and then Goodwin himself tied it up at 5:08 off JJ Piccinich’s feed and suddenly the roof was lifted off the building as the fans got back into it – all 7,319 of them.

Overtime would follow, but only after Beskorowany had bailed them out when he stopped a point-blank shot from Sanford that could have ended it there and then.

"It was a bang-bang play where the puck came out of nowhere, on Sanford's stick in the slot,” explained the goalie. “I just tried to come out high into the slot, be big and take up as much of net as I could. Fortunately I was able to make the save.”

And then overtime, all four minutes and 18 seconds of it. Cooper took the puck down the boards, drove inside to the crease and forced it across for Lake to tap home to send the crowd into raptures.

"Laker and Doggs battled along the wall and it came free,” recalled Cooper. “I went to the net, saw a stick and found Laker on the backside and he taps in.”

Lake’s memory was less sharp.

"I don't really remember the shift!” he laughed. “Coop got it in the corner and he was in acres of space, so I went to the net and the puck kinda trickled to my stick and I had an open net.

"Then I took about six heads to the face, so now my nose is probably broken, but it's absolutely worth it!”

The Devils challenged the play for offside, but it wasn’t to matter. After a quick review, the officials confirmed the goal stood and the celebrations started again in earnest.

“I'm grateful Cardiff challenged it because we were able to celly it twice!” grinned Goodwin.

The celebrations were wild. Keefe was doused in ice water. Jeff Baum found a white cowboy hat and wore it around the arena, with dad Jeff Sr in tow. Scott Conway was dance-skating across the front of the penalty boxes. By the time they finally left the ice, it was a mixture of frozen water and quickly freezing champagne.

And, of course, every player had their turn with the trophy, skating around in front of the fans. It wouldn’t have been possible without them.

"Incredible,” said Cooper. “Especially to do it at home in front of these fans who have been with us from the start of the season and all game, even when we were down 2-0.”

Captain Goodwin added: “They're amazing. This place is so special, you have to play here to understand it. I feel so fortunate to be a part of this team and to be the captain.”

As Keefe said in his post-game speech, this is just step one of their master plan this season. Top of the Elite League and with the play-offs to come, the treble is still within their reach. After two periods on Wednesday night, it looked like it might not be but, thanks to their daring escape, it is.

“We've been doing it all year, coming back and finding ways to win,” added Cooper. We needed something extra tonight but we got it done.”

And on a night like no other, the final word has to go to the captain.

"Amazing. I love this city. It truly is a blessing.”