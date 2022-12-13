I thought my professional career was over until the Belfast Giants offered me a chance to return, admits Josh Roach

He may not have announced it publicly, but Josh Roach thought he was done with professional hockey at the end of last season.

After being released by Austrian side Black Wings Linz in November 2021 due to injury, the 30-year-old defenceman returned home to Saskatchewan and began his post-career life.

He stayed involved in the game, signing for the Kenaston Blizzards of the minor Sask Valley League in his home province, but Roach truly believed his days of lacing up the skates as a living were behind them.

But then, by coincidence, a change of work circumstances and a call from Belfast Giants Head of Hockey Operations Steve Thornton changed everything.

“At the end of last year I’d come to terms with the fact that was it,” reveals Roach, speaking exclusively to the Belfast Telegraph in his first interview since re-signing with the Giants.

“But Steve and I have kept in touch since my first year here and we’ve had a good relationship. Things changed back at home and the opportunity came about to come back to Belfast and re-ignite what we had here, so I thought why not take advantage of the opportunity?”

The opportunity is one that benefits both parties, with Roach given the chance to come back to a team he loves, while the Giants bring back one of the best defencemen they have ever had on their books to help out a time when they are stuttering.

In his previous spell with the team in their double-winning 2018/19 season, Roach was outstanding at both ends of the ice as he scored 11 goals and 69 points in 81 games, a move which paved the way to a step-up to the EBEL with Linz, where he spent three seasons and thrived.

He returns in much different circumstances — this time in mid-season and with the team 15 points off top spot in the Elite League — but for Roach the job isn’t much different: he just wants to play his own game.

“I’ve met the guys and it seems like a good group, so I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

“The body feels good. I’m going to get into practice this week, get ready for three games in four nights on the mainland and go from there.”

In the short-term, Roach will pull on a Giants jersey for the first time in three-and-a-half years on Thursday night in the first leg of their Challenge Cup Quarter-Final away to the Nottingham Panthers, but what about the future?

“I’m definitely open to spending multiple seasons here if the opportunity was there, but we’ll see how this season goes first,” he says with a grin.

“I enjoy the city and the fans and the arena and the organisation. It’s a tough place to leave once you get here.”