Ill-disciplined Belfast Giants pay the price as Davos ride hot powerplay to Champions League win at SSE Arena

Belfast Giants 3 Davos 6

Despite another extremely positive showing, the Belfast Giants fell to back-to-back defeats in their opening two Champions Hockey League games, going down 6-3 to Swiss heavyweights Davos at the SSE Arena.

In their opening game against Oceláři Třinec the Giants discovered they need to take their chances to compete at this level, and they did on Sunday afternoon as David Gilbert, Ben Lake and Scott Conway all struck.

But on this occasion it was penalty trouble that cost them, particularly in a devastating second period as two goals from Matej Stransky and another strike from Valentin Nussbaumer all on the powerplay took the game beyond the Giants.

The Giants had shown excellent resolve to battle back from two goals down, defencemen Michael Fora and Magnus Nygren putting Davos ahead before Gilbert – who got Belfast’s first goal of the CHL season – and Lake tied it up.

But the middle frame was when it got away from the hosts, and Leon Bristedt’s third period strike was the cherry on the cake for the Swiss visitors, who – backed by a 22-save performance from Sandro Aeschlimann – make it two wins from two in Group H.

The Giants, for all the many positives they can take from these two games, are still pointless in the group and their chances of reaching the knockouts are already slim, but they are certainly earning plenty of plaudits across Europe for battling with teams considered their superior.

But their 6-for-9 night on the penalty kill, allied with an 0-for-8 powerplay of their own – including being unable to connect on a 35-second 5-on-3 chance in the third period – held them back, while netminder Peyton Jones had a tough night with just 23 saves.

Despite a positive opening to the game, the Giants would find themselves behind just 6:53 in as Enzo Corvi ghosted to the back post and dragged it back into the slot, where defenceman Fora followed the play in and provided the finish for 1-0.

The hosts then did well to play out a slashing call on Chad Butcher as the visitors kept pressing, and they nearly tied it on a powerplay of their own as Raphael Prassl was called for slashing but Aeschlimann stood tall.

And his skaters rewarded him with their second goal and again it was a defenceman who found the twine, this time Magnus Nygren with the slapshot from the right circle that beat Jones five-hole at 15:14 for 2-0.

But the Giants would deservedly head in at the second intermission with a goal on the board as they took just 30 seconds to finally find their first of the tournament, Mark Cooper beating his man down the boards and feeding Gilbert on the two-on-one for his wing partner to roof it for 2-1 at 15:44.

The entire first period had three goals, but it took just 3:19 of the second period for the sides to share three goals and for the game to be tied again.

First came a brilliant set-play from the Giants just 1:10 into the frame to make it 2-2, Ciaran Long with a smart face-off win, pushing the puck forward and immediately passing across the crease for Lake to tap in at the back door.

It didn’t take long for Davos to restore their lead, though, as Butcher headed off for hooking and Stransky ripped one home from the left circle at 2:48, but just like in the first period it was another quick response from the Giants that levelled proceedings.

This time it took them 31 seconds to find the tying goal and it was a beautiful shot from Conway that delivered it, the centre set into the zone by Darik Angeli and using the screen of David Goodwin to beat Aeschlimann shortside to make it 3-3 at 3:19.

But that was as good as it would get for the Giants and they only had their own ill-discipline to blame as they couldn’t stay out of the box and Davos’ lethal special teams made them pay.

Fora (hooking), Lake and Stransky (both roughing) all took calls that went unpunished, but when Conway cross-checked his man in the crease, Stransky once again found the twine with a thunderbolt from the from the face-off dot at 12:01.

And the visitors would have a two-goal lead at the second intermission, Steven Owre in the box for hooking and this time Nussbaumer supplied the one-time finish to make it 5-3 at 14:22.

Any hopes of the Giants mounting a comeback in the third were extinguished when they failed to connect on a 35-second 5-on-3 powerplay, Julian Schmutz (tripping) joined in the box by Prassl (interference), but Aeschlimann shut the door to preserve the two-goal lead.

And Leon Bristedt finished things off with a fine team goal as Davos took advantage of tired Giants legs, Stransky completing his fine individual night by driving the pass across the crease for his Swedish line-mate to snap home the final goal with 4:41 remaining.

The Giants and Davos renew their rivalry on Friday when they head to Eisstadion Davos for their Group H rematch, which is a must-win if Adam Keefe’s side want to progress to the last-16.