I’m grateful to be extending stay with Belfast Giants, says Tyler Beskorowany

Belfast Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany says he is “beyond grateful” to return to a city he calls home after signing up for another season at the SSE Arena.

The Sudbury, Ontario native has handed the defending Elite League, Challenge Cup and Play-Off champions a significant boost ahead of their treble defence by confirming he will be back for another campaign in teal only a year after announcing his retirement from the sport.

Beskorowany was one of the major reasons why the team managed to complete their historic treble last season, reversing his retirement decision and returning in January.

And the two-time EIHL Netminder of the Year was utterly sensational in that time, keeping a .940 save percentage and a 1.45 goals against average in 18 League games, back-stopping the team to some key victories down the stretch and earning not just an EIHL First All-Star nomination but the Fans’ Favourite prize at the Giants’ awards do.

The former NHL draft pick of the Dallas Stars has been utterly dominant since moving to the Giants, recording no less than a .922 save percentage in each of his previous three seasons with the club, winning the League and Cup in each of them.

Last season he finally completed the set, bringing the Play-Off title to the SSE Arena with a stand-out performance in the Final against the Cardiff Devils.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue wearing the Belfast Giants jersey,” said the 33-year-old.

“The fans, my team-mates and the entire organisation have made this city feel like home for myself and my family, which means a lot. It’s an honour to be part of such a fantastic team.”

Significantly, after leading them into the Champions League twice, this will be the first time Beskorowany will represent the Giants in the premier European competition, something he is also keen to do.

“As for what’s next, it will be great to compete in the CHL this season against top European teams — I’m really looking forward to that,” he added.

“Plus, we have three domestic titles to defend. I’m ready for the challenges that will come my way this season.”