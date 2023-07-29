I’m not Alex Ovechkin but I’ve joined Belfast Giants to prove I have more to give, says Greg Printz

As a kid, Greg Printz found himself spending plenty of time rinkside at Capital One Arena, watching the Washington Capitals as they spent season after season loitering around the bottom of the NHL standings.

Printz would go to games with his father and, given the team’s lack of success in the mid-2000s, getting good seats never tended to be a problem, and it allowed him to get an up close look at one of the superstars of the game.

With a devastating snapshot and a relentless drive to win, Alex Ovechkin was tipped to be a phenomenon from the day he was drafted first overall by the Capitals in 2004 and has since gone on to prove those projections right, winning a Stanley Cup, three Ted Lindsay Awards and a Conn Smythe to boot. When he retires, the Russian will go down as one of the greatest players ever to lace up the skates.

Even back in 2004-05, his rookie season, Ovechkin was a sensation, scoring 52 goals and 106 points on his way to the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year. And in the stands, a then six-year-old Printz marvelled at what he was witnessing.

“I wanted to be Ovechkin,” smiles Virginia native Printz.

“I knew I would never be as good as him but it’s every little kid’s dream to be like those stars in the League and I had a front row seat to one of the best in the business.

“I definitely tried to base the physical side of my game off him. He’s so fun to watch. I don’t quite have the shot he has, though — I don’t think anybody does! He was just an exciting player that made me want to watch the game, keep going and love the game.

“He’s not a player I model myself after but he’s the big reason I love the game and I’m still playing it at a high level now. Although I think I’ll be hanging round the net firing in rebounds more than banging in one-timers on the powerplay!”

Still, it seems highly likely that, given his profile having joined from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League — the tier directly below the NHL — Printz will be asked to play on the powerplay and in a predominantly scoring role for the Belfast Giants.

While seven goals and 17 points in 62 games last season for the Thunderbirds doesn’t exactly leap off the page, the gulf in standard between the AHL and Elite League is vast and should translate into Printz being a lethal weapon for the Giants for the upcoming season having signed a one-year deal at the SSE Arena.

“Primarily I was a (penalty killer), third or fourth line guy, asked to be a checker or a grinder, have a fight every once in a while. It’s a role that fit me in North America but I know I have more in my game and I was never given that opportunity to show it,” explains the 25-year-old of his AHL stint.

It also helped that he was negotiating with someone in whom he found a kindred spirit in Giants head coach Adam Keefe who, during his playing days, similarly left the AHL to join the Giants.

“This is like a clean slate for me. When Adam was in North America, he was kind of in the same boat as I was, so he understands the position I’m in,” continues Printz.

“It feels nice to have someone in your corner and understand what you’re looking for moving forward. I think I can put up some offensive numbers and produce. I can take that step in my game since I’ve proven I can do it in college and I think I can prove it again.”

Greg Printz is hoping to show his quality with the Belfast Giants

Even so, players of Printz’s quality don’t come around that often. The Giants have had a few in the past such as Francis Beauvillier and Bobby Farnham, both of whom arrived from the AHL, but they are few and far between.

But after three seasons in the AHL having played that same third or fourth line role for both the San Diego Gulls in his first two campaigns and then the Thunderbirds last year, the desire to be entrusted with more ice time won out over the dream of potentially working his way up to the NHL. And that, in turn, led him to Belfast and the Giants.

“It’s the right step in my career. I’m looking for more opportunity, more playing time, and Belfast gives me that opportunity to develop my game and become the best player I can,” says Printz confidently.

“I’m really looking forward to more playing time and seeing what the year holds. Adam and I had a great chat last week about the organisation and how it’s like a big family and that sold me.

“Obviously coming to a winning organisation is fun. The Giants won three trophies last season and a big motivation for me is to do the same this year.”

Prior to turning pro, Printz spent four years with the prestigious Providence College, playing under renowned coach Nate Leaman and captaining the Friars in his final season in 2020-21. It was there that his offensive capabilities shone through, posting 36 goals and 70 points in 133 games.

That is the level he hopes to reach again in Belfast, a place he has been before having played in 2017 when Providence took part in the Friendship Four.

“It’s nice that this isn’t my first steps into Europe and that I kind of know what I’m getting myself into,” admits Printz.

“Belfast felt really comfortable, it was so welcoming. The rink is like an NHL rink and we played two games and the arena was packed for two random North American teams, so I’m really excited to see what the arena is like when the Teal Army is out in full force for Giants games.”

He also got glowing references of the city from former Providence team-mates Scott Conway — who was his line-mate in his freshman year — and soon-to-be team-mate Jeff Baum, both of whom were quick to sell the Giants to him.

“(Conway) gave me good guidance. He said he loved it. I enjoyed being his team-mate, so his word meant a lot when I heard about Belfast,” says Printz.

“And I talked to Baumer a lot after I spoke to Keefer about coming to Belfast, so I’m really excited to see him again after we were part of the same class. He’ll hopefully be able to help me out in the first few weeks since he knows what Belfast is about.”

Already labelled the Fresh Printz of Belfast by clever fans, the American winger has the talent and the drive to be a success at the SSE Arena.

Okay, he may not be Ovechkin, but few players are. What there is no doubting, however, is that Greg Printz is ready and willing to be the latest ace off the Giants’ recruiting CV.