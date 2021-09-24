Impressing for Belfast Giants will lead to international return, believes newcomer Scott Conway

Scott Conway has been one of the most infectious personalities on the ice at the SSE Arena during the Belfast Giants' training camp, his enthusiasm for the game evident early on by the smile he has on his face every time he's on the puck.

And not only has Conway been making his presence known, he's been sharp on the ice thus far too despite it still being early days. So far so good for the ex-Providence College man, who already looks to be settling into an important role for the Giants.

Some players like to take their time to ease their way into a new team, but the English forward doesn't count himself among that group.

"If you’re not having fun, what are you doing in the business?" Conway points out with a grin. "I’m having fun every day, it’s a great group of guys and I'm looking forward to the season ahead.

"I’m trying to attack it the best I can, I want to be the best player I can be every time I step on the ice. Whether that’ll happen or not, we’ll see, but I’m giving it my best shot every day. The game is all about learning and I just want to keep improving, and if you learn something new every day then you will."

An offensively gifted, sharpshooting centre, Conway has the tools to be a success in Belfast, with his 29 goals and 53 points in 79 ECHL games a tally that will surely translate well over to the Elite League.

And while the 26-year-old has his sights set on making an impact with the Giants first and foremost, he does admits he also has his long-term goal of hopefully working his way back into contention with the Great Britain side for next year’s World Championships.

The Hull native spent only a couple of seasons playing hockey in England before moving to Canada to make his mark in the junior leagues, and then a brief stay with Providence preceded two years in the professional ranks in the States.

Despite playing across the Atlantic, Conway’s performances in the ECHL caught the eye of GB head coach Pete Russell, who brought him in for the nation’s Olympic qualifiers in February 2020, however that has been his only experience of international hockey thus far after he then opted to sit out this year’s World Championships due to Covid-19.

“Hopefully if everything goes well, I’ll be back in the team for next year’s World Championships and I can make an impact for the team,” said Conway, who has two goals and three points in three games for GB.

“The next step for me in my career was to get overseas and I’m really happy I’m getting to play in front of friends and family here and also show what I can do, you know? I think I made a little bit of an impact in America but I’m hoping I can make more of an impact over here.”

He will hope that starts with the Giants tomorrow when they start their season with a Challenge Cup game away to the Dundee Stars and, despite a lack of pre-season games with which to prepare, Conway insists they aren’t approaching their season opener with a lack of intensity.

“Every game you go in to win the game,” he said. “These are still important games to us, we still want to win the Challenge Cup. We want to raise three banners next season, that’s our goal. Hopefully we can do so.

“We’ve had some good games within the squad in practice but the real games will be a little different, guys will be hitting different and there won’t be as much space, so we’ll see what it takes us into, but we’re in a good spot.”