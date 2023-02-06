International break can help Belfast Giants recharge: George Awada

Ice Hockey

Belfast Giants assistant coach George Awada believes the international break is coming at a good time for their side despite recent winning momentum in the Elite League.

A 2-1 victory over League leaders the Guildford Flames on Saturday followed by a crushing 9-4 success against the Fife Flyers yesterday led to a second consecutive four-point weekend at the SSE Arena and a fifth straight win in the League, which has moved the Giants up to second.

Now just two points behind the Flames in the table having played a game more and riding the crest of a wave, it is arguable that having this week off as the Great Britain national side convene for a training camp is a bad thing for the in-form Giants.

However, coach Awada believes they can use this to their advantage ahead of a big run of games on the other side of it, starting with a road double-header against the Nottingham Panthers and Flames next week.

“A few days off here isn’t going to hurt, just as long as we get to work once we get back. It’s good,” insisted Awada.

“You want to keep momentum but the way we play, it’s hard. It’s taxing every night, possessing the puck the way we do. It’ll be good for the guys who log a lot of minutes for us. It’s not a lot of time off, it’s one more day than we maybe would have had.

“Overall it’ll be a big things for the guys. We don’t have a lot of injuries but mentally it’ll be good for us to step away from the game for a bit.”

The Giants showed no signs of a hangover from Saturday’s crucial win over the Flames as they blitzed the Flyers yesterday, putting five goals past their former goaltender Shane Owen in the first period alone.

Gabe Bast grabbed two in a four-point individual night as Adam Keefe’s side saw eight different scorers contribute, including a second goal of the weekend for Swedish forward Henrik Eriksson and a first of the season for blue-liner Jeff Baum.

All three of the top line — Steven Owre, David Goodwin and Scott Conway — scored, while Mark Cooper and Josh Roach were also on the scoresheet as Jackson Whistle made 15 saves before he was replaced by Ballymoney’s Andrew Dickson, who played the final 14:14.

“It was what we hoped would happen,” said Awada of their hot start to the game.

“From last weekend, we still had momentum. It was a big weekend against Sheffield. (Saturday) night was huge. There’s a good feeling in the room how we play every night to win games.

“Overall it was a good game. We dropped a little bit in the second period there, but wire-to-wire it was a good weekend.”