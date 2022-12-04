It’s time for the Belfast Giants to shut up and work hard after disastrous home double-header defeat, blasts head coach Adam Keefe

Ice Hockey

The mood in the home locker room at the SSE Arena was sombre on Sunday afternoon and head coach Adam Keefe’s post-game review was brief.

“I’ll see you guys tomorrow,” he told his Belfast Giants players. “And we’re going to work hard.”

That was all the coach felt he needed to say after a harrowing weekend for the Giants as they lost back-to-back home games in the Elite League for the first time since March 2018, and a home double-header for the first time since February 2017, going down 5-2 and 5-4 to the Manchester Storm on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

On both nights they couldn’t close out leads, the Storm battling back from 2-1 down on Saturday, thanks to Scott Simmonds’ double and 37 saves from Jeremy Brodeur, before fighting back from 2-0 and 3-2 down on Sunday as third period goals from Jesper Öhrvall and Cameron Critchlow earned them a rare four-point weekend.

Coming off the back of a split six-game road swing, this homecoming was meant to spark a run up the table for Keefe’s side. Instead, they are left with a lot of soul-searching.

In both games they were defensively porous, giving up repeated odd-man rushes to the fast Storm and allowing them to notch 10 goals across the two games, and at the other end, they weren’t a whole lot better.

In total, 74 shots were rained down on Brodeur and Hayden Lavigne and only six found their way through. The top line of David Goodwin, Scott Conway and the returning Mark Cooper continue to threaten as they combined for three of those goals, and the combination of Ben Lake and Lewis Hook looked to have potential, but beyond that the Giants looked toothless.

But the biggest issue, lamented Keefe, was the lack of competing shown by his side. Coaches tend to accept when their team have simply been beaten by a better side, but not when they have been out-worked.

“In our own building that’s unacceptable,” he blasted.

“Our execution was off. The preparation clearly wasn’t good enough and I need to shoulder the load on that. It’s going to be corrected this week.

“The compete level, the desire to win wasn’t there. We didn’t match Manchester.

“I didn’t recognise this weekend’s team. The back end did not get it done for us and it’s difficult to maintain a lead when that’s happening. That doesn’t solve the desire to win and desire to compete. I thought at times on the bench it just looked like a lifeless group that quit. That’s disappointing.”

The Giants are now 12-7-0 on the season and are staring at a mountain that needs climbing if they are to retain their Elite League crown.

The season still has a long way to run but, 13 points behind leaders Guildford Flames, the task already looks like one that will need changes to rectify.

“This weekend was a big hit, but I’m not worried about that right now, I’m worried about this group and the effort and the conviction that I saw tonight. It’s all a concern,” sighed Keefe.

“The solution is hard work. I want them to shut up and work. That’s the only way out of these lulls in a season. That’s it. It’s not going to solve itself.”

The solution could also come in the form of new bodies on the roster. Already the Giants have made one alteration by bringing back GB winger Hook last week, and Keefe couldn’t deny he was considering making additional moves to freshen things up.

“Any chance we get to improve the team, we will improve the team. Guys need to be accountable for their performances,” he added.