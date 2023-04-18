Just like the Belfast Giants, Steven Owre excelled when it really mattered

Belfast Giants’ Steven Owre and Donovan Neuls celebrate after defeating the Cardiff Devils to win Sunday’s Elite Ice Hockey League Playoff Final at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

The Belfast Giants celebrate after returning home from Nottingham following their victory in the Elite League Play-off Final

For a long time, it looked like Steven Owre’s face might not fit with the Belfast Giants. One of the players struggling for consistent early season scoring and jumping between the second and third lines, the Canadian winger was battling every week for a roster spot.

When he scored against Skellefteå in the Champions League, he mimed ripping a monkey off his back and throwing it into the crowd, such was his struggle in front of goal. While that didn’t necessarily prove to be the watershed moment the 26-year-old wanted, it ultimately was a sign of things to come.

Indeed, if anybody typifies the Giants’ season then it is Owre. From struggling to find the net initially, by the time the season reached its climax you could barely keep him off the scoresheet.

Since being promoted to top line right-winger alongside David Goodwin and Scott Conway, he has thrived. Thirty-two times he hit the back of the net in 68 domestic games and he scored in each of the Challenge Cup Final, Play-Off Final and the League winning game against the Guildford Flames — not a bad strike rate in the big games.

“Didn’t start great but I knew the type of player I was,” says Owre of his season.

“Credit to Cons and Goody, too, they’re great players. I had to go through a little bit of adversity to get there but when we I did, we were unstoppable. It’s been a lot of fun. I can’t thank those guys enough, it’s been great.

“I’ve loved this place. It started off rocky but the city and the organisation have been great from the beginning. It’s a special place to play.”

Belfast Giants’ Steven Owre celebrates scoring against the Cardiff Devils during Sunday’s Elite Ice Hockey League Playoff Final at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

It was Owre’s goal against the Cardiff Devils that clinched a first ever treble for the organisation, the winger found in the slot by Goodwin and producing a fine roofed finish that led them to a 4-1 win and the Grand Slam success.

“For everything we’ve gone through this year, it’s been a lot of ups and a lot of downs, but the way we’ve battled through them is unbelievable. It’s a testament to a lot of the character in that room,” praised the Alberta native.

“Very special. It’s really special to get to win all three and say we’re champions, no doubt about it. You come to a winning organisation, and I’ve been on a few before, there’s a lot of pressure to perform and to win. When you finally do that, it’s a nice weight off the back and a great feeling.”

It’s been a similar, if slightly different story for one of the Giants’ other scorers against the Devils on Sunday.

In the first half of the season with Slovakian side Presov, centre Donovan Neuls failed to score a single goal in 21 appearances. But a mid-season move to the Giants has revitalised him and he came up trumps in the big games, too, scoring in both the Cup and Play-Off deciders.

Having only joined in December, the 25-year-old is now a three-time champion and boasted a stats line of four goals and 15 points in 25 games. He’d have taken that if you offered it to him at Christmas.

“It’s crazy, I love it here. I think that’s one of the better decisions I’ve made in my hockey career. It’s been awesome,” said Neuls.

“Each individual person is awesome. I’ve been welcomed in by every guy, all of us who came in halfway through the season has, and that’s how awesome this team is.

“To be the first team in Belfast to win the treble feels damn good. Words can’t even describe it. This one was going to be the toughest because we had the first two but God does it feel good to win that one.

“What we did is incredible and what these guys battled through all year... I owe it all to them. They’ve been here all year and battled through. I’m just happy I was able to come in and contribute.”