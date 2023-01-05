Lewis Hook is hungry for Belfast Giants to build on the spirit that inspired Challenge Cup comeback against Nottingham Panthers

Ask any player on last season’s Belfast Giants roster and they will point to their Challenge Cup quarter-final first leg against the Coventry Blaze as the galvanising game that led them to a memorable double.

Down 2-0 and reduced to just nine skaters due to injuries and suspensions, the Giants fought in the third period at the SkyDome to take a 2-1 deficit back to the SSE Arena, which they overturned in the second leg on their way to winning the tournament.

Fast forward 12 months and this time they hope that the second leg of this year’s quarter-final will have a similar effect.

Down three goals on aggregate after just 12 minutes against the Nottingham Panthers at the SSE Arena on Wednesday night, the Giants looked like their Cup defence was on the ropes.

But championship calibre teams find a way to win and the Giants did so, and they did it in style too with a three-goal surge in a seven-and-a-half minute second period spell, eventually winning the game 5-2 on the night and 7-5 on aggregate.

That’s now nine wins in the last 10 games for the Giants and, as well as being into the Cup semi-finals, they are also now just six points off Elite League leaders the Sheffield Steelers.

But, more importantly, the belief has returned to the locker room, as winger Lewis Hook — who scored the goal that won the tie on Wednesday — explains.

“Moments like this is where you really become a team,” says the Great Britain international of their comeback.

“In the League, we’ve started to show that we’re a really good team and we’re starting to claw back the points.

“If you look back on the seasons that I’ve been here, you can always pick a moment where you’re able to sit down and say this is a great hockey team. (On Wednesday) we proved that.

“We’re going to come together and push on now.”

A large part of that success has been Hook himself, who returned to the club in November after starting the season with Kitzbüheler in Austria and has looked extremely dangerous, scoring six goals and 13 points in 13 games and playing second line minutes alongside Ben Lake and Mark Cooper.

And the 26-year-old Englishman believes he never knew just how much he enjoyed playing for the Giants before he left — something which he has discovered now he is back in teal.

“A part of (how well I’m playing) is how much I missed being in Belfast,” he adds ahead of tonight’s Elite League game against the Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena (7pm).

“It’s quite a pressured sport and sometimes you put extra pressure on yourself to do well. Being away and then coming back, you realise how great it is here. I missed it.

“Since I’ve been back, it’s been more about enjoying being here and I think that’s translated into my hockey. I’m playing well and playing fast and I’m enjoying my hockey. Definitely over the last few years I’ve found my role — being fast, using my feet, being physical, getting in front of net and chipping in with goals. I don’t know if it’s the best I’ve played but it’s definitely going the right way. I’m happy with how I’m playing.”

Meanwhile, the Giants’ Challenge Cup semi-final clashes against the Guildford Flames will be played on Wednesday, January 18 (away) and Wednesday, January 25 (home).