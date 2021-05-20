Long is relishing his World Championship bow after finally receiving Great Britain call

Belfast Giants ace Ciaran Long is preparing for his World Championship bow this week with Great Britain, however the forward insists that his hard work has only just begun.

The 30-year-old is part of GB’s 28-man squad for the tournament in Riga, Latvia, which will be led by Giants head coach Adam Keefe on an interim basis with Pete Russell not travelling, and Long is expected to make his first senior appearance during the group stages.

It’s a long overdue call-up for the Englishman, who was controversially overlooked for the World Championship squad in 2019 despite being the leading British scorer in the Elite League that season and then had a down year with the Giants in 2020.

But after scoring seven goals and 13 points in just 14 games while on loan at the Manchester Storm for the recent Elite Series, he got the call he had long waited for and now he’s aiming to buckle down and earn that first cap.

“It’s awesome. It’s all going to be a new experience for me, so I think I have to take it all in my stride and hopefully I’ll get some games while I’m here,” said Long.

“I had a tough year in Belfast personally, but we were fortunate to have the Elite Series and I had a good tournament and maybe got through that way.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable experience, every guy wants it. You grow up watching the NHL, seeing these guys, how good they are, and it would be a really good test to see where your game is compared to the guys who are making the big money.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard in practice and hopefully I get the opportunities.”

It’s going to be a baptism of fire for Long as GB, who are the lowest ranked team competing in Latvia, go up against some of the best players in the world.

The strength of Group A is such that six of their seven opponents can boast at least one NHL player on their roster, while Sweden, the Czech Republic and Russia — who GB play in their opening game on Saturday — would all be considered strong contenders for gold medals.

Due to teams’ disrupted preparations because of Covid-19, there will be no relegation this year, meaning GB are already guaranteed to be back in the top tier in 2022, but Long insists that won’t make them any less focused, as proven by their “intense” training camp in Coventry last week.

“It’s good having the big squad because it pushes everyone. With only 20 guys able to dress it means eight guys are going to be left out each night, which is unfortunate, but that brings healthy competition within the team,” added Long.

“We’re still approaching it seriously. The other teams will be really quick and fast-paced, so it’ll be a real test for us, but we’ve got nothing to lose, so we can go at it with a few less nerves I think.”