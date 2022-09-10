Man of the match accolades no consolation for Peyton Jones as Belfast Giants netminder zeroes in on wins

The currency of sport is wins. So it has been and so it will always be, and it is something that Belfast Giants netminder Peyton Jones firmly believes in, too.

The goaltender was in inspired form when he entered their Champions League tie against Davos on Friday night in the second period, replacing Jackson Whistle after a rough first period for the GB international saw them trail 4-0.

But for the final two frames Jones proceeded, for the most part, to shut the door on the rampant Swiss side, turning away 23 of the 24 shots he faced – the only exception being a trademark devastating Matej Stransky powerplay one-timer from the left circle – to keep the scoreline at a fairly respectable 5-1.

While Stransky may have beaten him in the third period, Jones’ best save of the game did come against the Czech international when he robbed him on the doorstep with a stunning glove save and was notably sharper than in last week’s 6-3 defeat in Belfast.

Not much of a surprise, then, that he was the one skating away with man of the match honours for the Giants on Friday night as he kept them alive in the tie. But, when wins are all you place your focus on, individual accolades mean little.

"We lost. I don't really care either way, I just want to win,” said the netminder bluntly in the aftermath at Eisstadion Davos.

"I came in just wanting to give the guys a chance to fight back, as Keefer said, win every period and win a new game.”

Jones did at least give them a chance of winning, making 11 saves in a second period that the Giants won 1-0 thanks to Ciaran Long’s goal that made it a three-goal game, and you can’t help but wonder how things would have played out had the same man doubled his tally on the breakaway with Mark Cooper shortly before the second intermission.

Still, after a catastrophic stretch that saw Davos score three goals in a minute and 23 seconds in the first period, to tie the final 40 minutes 1-1 in a hostile arena is nothing to be ashamed of in a tournament where they continue to defy the odds.

They may be pointless in Group H and now in need of three wins in their final three games just to reach the knockouts – and even that may not be enough – but they are battling hard in every game and they still retain that confidence heading into their fourth group match against Oceláři Třinec on Sunday at the SSE Arena.

“It's not easy to lose, but I think after the first period we played some good hockey even though we were tired,” added Jones.

“We were just trying to win each period and go from there, and for me it was about trying to keep us in the game, give the guys a chance to get back in it and have a chance to win.

“Sometimes the little victories are important, so we'll try and build on that come Sunday.”

For Jones, it has been a baptism of fire for him in his first spell in Europe, the 26-year-old American thrust into the deep end against the best Europe has to offer and performing well to start the campaign.

While the base statistics don’t look overly impressive – a 3.77 goals against average flanked by an .878 save percentage – it’s worth remembering four of the 10 goals he has let in came against Davos’ lethal powerplay (three by Stransky alone) and one was a bad bounce off the boards in the first game against Třinec.

"Pretty good. Just trying to get better every day,” is Jones’ assessment of his own start.

"It's a bit of a different game to what I'm used to in America with the bigger sheet, so I'm just trying to get used to that as quickly as I can and adjusting.

"For me, I still need to get to know a lot of these guys, what they do and how they anticipate the game, and then adjust myself accordingly. I think I've been good so far but I want to be better and I know I can be better to win games for the team.”