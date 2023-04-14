Mark Cooper on mission to land treble joy this time with Giants

Ice Hockey

Few players in the Elite League get the chance to go for a treble. Even fewer get the chance to go for it two years in a row.

So Mark Cooper knows that he is in a privileged position when he is part of a Belfast Giants side getting a second chance at making history this weekend at Play-Off Finals Weekend.

“We always knew we had a good chance to get back to this but we didn’t know how the rest of the League would play out. So the chance to make history in the Elite League and Belfast is a really exciting opportunity,” says the Canadian winger.

“All the guys are trying to grasp it, especially the ones here before.”

Last season the Giants came within a whisker of completing the clean sweep, winning the Challenge Cup, following it up with the League title but then losing in the Grand Final to the Cardiff Devils in Nottingham.

Fast forward to now and they are in exactly the same position, heading into a Semi-Final against the Nottingham Panthers tomorrow knowing that club ­- and indeed Elite League - history is on the line if they can add the Play-Off crown to the Cup and League titles they’ve already banked.

It could be a rematch against the Devils in Sunday’s Final, too, as they take on the Sheffield Steelers in the other last-four tie tomorrow. Regardless of who awaits in the decider, should they get there, Cooper is keen not to let this opportunity pass them by.

“We can definitely learn from last year. Teams that haven’t won anything, they’ll be extremely desperate and ready to go,” warns the 31-year-old.

“Nottingham haven’t had a great season but they will feel like they can win this just as much as any other team, so they’ll be flying, especially since they don’t have anything else to show from their season. Last season Cardiff were extremely desperate because we’d beaten them in the Challenge Cup Final and their form had dipped in the League.

“It just takes a bit more desperation because you know your opponents will be ready to go.

“With the week after that Final loss, there was a sour taste. It definitely was a factor in coming back. Winning your last game of the season is always the goal because then you’re likely lifting a championship if that’s the case, so that’s the goal of every hockey player. Hopefully we can make that happen this year and go out with a bang.”

The Giants will have to be much better than they were in their Quarter-Final against the Glasgow Clan, winning the tie 7-6 on aggregate but looking well off their League-winning pace as they fell to a 4-3 defeat in the second leg in Braehead. However, there is no fear on Cooper’s part. After winning the League the week prior, it was naturally going to be tough to rise back to the level that saw them win 28 of their previous 32 games, but he has no doubt they will find it again.

“We need more intensity and we’ll be in a good spot for Saturday and to put us in the championship game on Sunday,” he adds. “Every championship is a different storyline and it does not get boring. It can become your identity. You want to throw your gear off and celebrate on the ice with your team-mates. We’ll be celebrating forever if we pull this off.”