Mark Cooper wants Belfast Giants to find ways to turn good performances into wins

The Belfast Giants may be coming away from their Champions League double-header in Finland with more positives than negatives but, despite the optimistic mood in the camp, they are still seeking that first elusive win of the season.

Their performance on Friday against Lukko was exceptional, Adam Keefe's overwhelming underdogs pushing their hosts all the way and, but for one small mistake in the third period, it is very realistic to say they could have at least taken one of the top sides in the competition to overtime if not snatched an historic win as opposed to losing 3-1.

Saturday's game against Tappara was a different story, the Giants subjected to their worst-ever CHL defeat after finishing on the wrong side of a 6-0 scoreline, but when you factor in that they were playing the defending European champions one day after a punishing game in Rauma it is understandable.

Even with no points from their first two games, the Giants will not be downhearted now that they have their two toughest tests of the preliminary stage out of the way and, after Thursday's trip to Innsbruck, can look forward to three eminently winnable home games that could yet catapult them into contention for a knockout place.

But that win is yet to arrive and, while two exhibition defeats to the Cardiff Devils in a shootout and overtime respectively and two losses in Finland isn't a bad return thus far, captain Mark Cooper admits they need to get one on the board before it starts to become a real issue.

"We have lost four in a row, which isn't good. That's not typical Belfast Giants fashion," said the Canadian winger.

"We played really well against Cardiff in both games, we just got unlucky and didn't get a bounce here or there. And it's good to play these top teams first and see where the bar is.

"But we do have to find ways to win and we have to win early because once the season gets going, you don't have much time to settle in under our League's format. We need to bounce back with a win on Thursday."

At the Nokia Arena on Saturday, it was penalty trouble that cost the Giants as they took 12 minor penalties and Tappara struck four times on the powerplay on their way to a blowout win, Nick Halloran grabbing a double along with further strikes from Carter Camper and Nick Baptiste.

Petteri Puhakka had opened the scoring shorthanded 12:27 into what had been a fairly even first period and Oiva Keskinen also found the net for the Finns, with goaltender Christian Heljanko producing a stunning glove stop to deny Quinn Preston late on to complete a 12-save shut-out.

"We were playing with them in the first and had a good period. Once we got into penalty trouble, their team really took over," added Cooper.

"We knew we had to stay out of the box and we weren't able to. They're a very good team, they won the Champions League last year for a reason and you can't take penalties against a team like that, they'll punish you. They were fast through the neutral zone and we couldn't sustain any pressure at all."

Still, there was nothing for the Giants to be ashamed of as they flew out of Tampere yesterday morning and the belief within the roster is that they have taken enough positives to set up what could potentially be an historic season for the club that could lead to CHL knockout qualification for the first time.

Innsbruck, who picked up a shock win over Swiss side Genève-Servette earlier in the week, await on Thursday and represent a much more winnable tie than what they have already faced, while games against Bolzano, Salzburg and Dynamo Pardubice could easily yield points at the SSE Arena.

"We knew this weekend was going to be extremely tough, playing back-to-back against two Liiga teams. Their League is arguably the top League in Europe. We showed that we can compete with teams at times, just not for a full 60," says Cooper.

"That's what we take from this weekend. We need to minimise the mistakes. We can take stuff from both games. The sustained pressure (against Lukko) was really good and for the first period we played with (Tappara), the best team in Europe.

"We can take a lot from the weekend. We need to keep building and not get discouraged by the scoreline and just reset our focus on Innsbruck on Thursday."