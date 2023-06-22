Mark Garside back for 13th Belfast Giants season

ice hockey

Defenceman Mark Garside says he can’t imagine playing anywhere else after agreeing to return to the Belfast Giants for the 2023/24 season.

The 34-year-old East Kilbride native has signed on for his 13th season with the club and has agreed an extension that will see him defend the Grand Slam.

Capable of playing both defence and forward, Garside scored one goal and 12 points in 59 games last season and is a versatile option for head coach Adam Keefe to call on.

“Both the club and Belfast itself have been such huge parts of my life for well over a decade, and I can’t imagine playing anywhere else,” said Garside.

“There’s something incredibly special about the Giants, and I feel very fortunate to have been able to call Belfast home for so long. I can’t wait to get going again to defend our three titles throughout the 2023/24 season.”