Momentum is key in our title charge, claims Belfast Giants’ Goal of the Week star Ben Lake

Ice Hockey

It was a goal that would make Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin or Connor McDavid proud, and it came at the SSE Arena.

Tied 3-3 with Sheffield Steelers deep into the third period of the first game of their double-header, up stepped Belfast Giants’ Ben Lake with the beautiful finish, tipping in Josh Roach’s pass from a seemingly impossible angle for the game-winning goal.

That led to an eventual 5-3 win and, when allied with Saturday’s 1-0 shoot-out victory over the same opponents, it all added up to a crucial four-point weekend in the fight for the Elite League title. And it was all started by Lake’s superb redirect.

“Any time you get your feet above the goal-line there’s a chance you can tip it in,” explains the Great Britain international, who received the EIHL’s Goal of the Week honour.

“Obviously I wanted to be a little higher but Roachy made a great play. It was a tough tip — not sure I’d be able to do it again!”

No matter how they go in, the Giants are right in the thick of things in the Elite League title race thanks to that win, six points off the Guildford Flames as the League leaders roll into town this evening for a mouthwatering clash at the SSE Arena (7pm).

It’s been a tough run recently for the Giants, who are in the last of a seven-game stretch where six of them have been against the Flames, Steelers or Cardiff Devils — the top three sides in the League. Win tonight and they will end that stretch having qualified for the Challenge Cup Final, which will be hosted in Belfast on March 1, and just four points off top spot in the League.

And rather than being exhausted by the brutal schedule, Lake says it has galvanised them into finding their best hockey.

“It can only be a good thing. It keeps you at that level every game rather than playing less intense games and dropping off,” adds the 32-year-old.

“Playing these big games keeps us sharp, keeps us at that top level and ready to go.”

And heading into tonight’s meeting with the Flames who, as well as wanting to maintain their lead at the top, will have revenge on their mind after the Giants knocked them out of the Cup in the Semi-Finals, Lake is confident they are trending in the right direction.

Adam Keefe’s men are still playing catch-up in their bid to retain their title but, having been 11 points behind on Boxing Day, they have the chance to go into next week’s international break only two points adrift if they win tonight and then grab another two points against the Fife Flyers at home tomorrow.

“We feel good right now and going into this weekend knowing we did our job against Sheffield, the League is there for the taking,” insists Lake, who has 15 goals and 35 points this season.

“If we take it one game at a time and go on a run at the end of the year, it’s in our hands. Momentum’s a big thing and if we’re trending in the right direction then things will end up well for us.

“We’ve played Guildford five times now and they’ve always been a tough opponent. If we can slow them down in the neutral zone and defend well then I fancy our chances on any given night.

“Just focus on our process and that’s our key to success.”