My return to the Belfast Giants was never in doubt, insists GB international Ben Lake

Belfast Giants forward Ben Lake admitted there was “never a doubt” he’d re-sign with the team for the 2023/24 season after agreeing a new one-year deal at the SSE Arena.

The 33-year-old Great Britain international scored 21 goals and 57 points in 67 games last term to help the Giants to treble success, before helping GB earn gold in Division 1A of the IIHF World Championships.

One of the fan favourites with the Giants faithful, Lake has re-signed for a fourth campaign in teal and he admits it wasn’t a tough decision to come back.

“Returning to the Giants for another season was never in doubt for me, I love it here — from the fans to the coaching team to the guys on the ice, it’s just a great place to be and to play hockey,” said the Calgary native.

“Obviously, last season was massive — winning the treble with such a great group of guys was amazing and something I want to experience again.

“I am ready to come back this season, eager to go and ready to defend our titles that we fought so hard to achieve.”