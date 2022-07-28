Netminder Jackson Whistle is here for keeps and wants more game time with Belfast Giants

Ice Hockey

Great Britain netminder Jackson Whistle allowed himself a good laugh every time he went on social media over the summer and saw a rumour linking him to a club that wasn’t the Belfast Giants, knowing it wasn’t true.

“If I was playing in the UK this season then I wanted it to be in Belfast,” he grins. “They’re a first class organisation and after the season we had last time, I’m pumped to come back.”

And after his own personal success last season, he’s eager for a bigger role with the team this year now that his return for a fourth season with the club has been confirmed.

Whistle was excellent every time the Giants called on him in the 2021-22 campaign, playing in just 21 games but keeping a .918 save percentage and a 2.21 goals against average, with his crowning moment coming when he stepped in for the injured Tyler Beskorowany and led the Giants into the Challenge Cup Final with a 32-save performance against the Nottingham Panthers in the Semi-Final.

With Beskorowany now retired, it looks likely that Whistle will initially be splitting time with new arrival Peyton Jones, but if he can replicate last season’s form then there’s every chance he could not just be wearing No.1 on his back, he could be No.1 on the depth chart, too.

“As a goalie, you always want to play more, but I think my game has come a long way from when I came over to the UK to where I am now,” says Whistle.

“I think the time off for Covid actually helped a lot — I was able to take a little bit of a break, give my hips a bit of time off and now they feel good.

“I was in a lot of pain my first couple of seasons, I was getting a lot of injections, a lot of rehab, there were some games where I couldn’t walk afterwards. But now they feel great and not sore at all. It helps a lot when you’re on the ice and you’re not having to worry about that at all.

“It felt really good last year and hopefully that stays the same this year. My game has calmed down a lot. Before I would have been quite scrambly, but I think last year showed that I’m more settled in goal, and I think you saw that in the World Championships (with Great Britain) too.

“I’m looking forward to building off that this season and I think I still have room to improve, which is really exciting.”