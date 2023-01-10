New Giants forward Henrik Eriksson: I’m looking for somewhere to call home... Belfast could be that place

As far as settling in periods go, new Giants forward Henrik Eriksson’s in Belfast has been something of a roller coaster.

Arriving in Dublin on Monday with his girlfriend Emelie and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Leah in tow, the family arrived in their new apartment in Belfast to discover there was no hot water available. Then, to make matters worse, just as soon as he was in Belfast he was back on a plane headed to London to sort out his visa.

Fortunately, both issues were sorted out very easily, the former by new team-mates Mark Cooper and Peyton Jones, who swooped in to help out Eriksson by fixing his heating, while fortunately his round-trip to London Gatwick only took a few hours, his visa issue resolved quickly and he was on his way back to Belfast soon after.

Still, not exactly the ideal start to trying to get acclimatised to your new home and, to top it all off, all his travel to London was done on his 27th birthday! But Eriksson is taking it all in his stride.

"It’s been busy but that’s okay!” grins the Swede of his start to life in Northern Ireland.

He’s down to have his first practice with his new team-mates on Wednesday then, all being well, play his first game on Friday against the Nottingham Panthers. By then the family should be well settled in to their new environment, and Henrik will be ready to lead the Giants to success in the Elite League and Challenge Cup.

He should be the offensive injection the team need. A prolific scorer at every level he’s played at, the 27-year-old joins the team off the back of 14 goals in 29 games with Norwegian side Lillehammer this season, the same number of goals scored by former Giants favourite J.J. Piccinich in the same league with Stjernen.

If he could replicate the same scoring rate as Piccinich – who averaged 0.63 goals a game – then Eriksson would add 18 goals down the stretch, which would be an astounding return.

But even beyond that his numbers are those of a man who knows his way to the net, each of his last four seasons seeing him break 20 goals throughout the regular campaign. For the Giants, whose offense has blown hot and cold throughout their Elite League challenge, he’s exactly the kind of guy they have been desperate to plug into their forward lines.

"That's what I want to bring, some goals. I'm an offensive player, I want to produce and that's what I want to do here too,” says Eriksson. “We'll see how it goes, but I hope my production will be good in Belfast too.

“I'll try to find my spot and try to bring some experience that I've learned to make the (powerplay) or (penalty kill) better. I've watched some highlights. Hopefully it'll go easily."

The move came about quickly for Eriksson, who was informed by Lillehammer – along with five or six of his team-mates – that he was being released due to the financial situation at the club. Just six months into what was meant to be a two-year deal with an option for a third, he was on the move.

In stepped the Giants, who sold Belfast to him quickly, offering him top line minutes and the chance to compete for a championship. He spoke to namesake Johan Eriksson, who comes from the same town as him in Sweden and now plays for the Dundee Stars, about what to expect in the Elite League. And while he had other teams interested, the opportunity to fight for silverware was one he didn’t want to turn down.

“These opportunities, you don't get them very often so it's a nice surprise to show what I can do for the Belfast Giants,” adds Eriksson. “(Competing for trophies) is something I've looked to find, and now I've found it. I want to be a champion. That's why you play – to win.”

But, equally, there’s a long-term goal in mind, too. A family man at heart, Eriksson knows that he has Emelie and Leah to provide for and, as much as money is an important factor when signing anywhere, he knows that he doesn’t want them to endure the hassle of moving to a new place every summer.

That was what his extended deal in Lillehammer was meant to provide: security. Now he hopes Belfast could potentially offer the same.

“I signed here because it's nice to know what to do,” he explains. “I'm here to maybe stay. And what I've heard about Belfast is that it's an amazing place, so we'll see.”

First, he knows he has to prove that he is worth an extended deal in Belfast. His numbers elsewhere suggest he should be, but Eriksson knows that past success counts for little if you don’t back them up on the ice wearing a new jersey.

But he’s confident he can adjust to the North American style of hockey played in the Elite League and slot into the line-up seamlessly. He wants to play wing, where he’s played the last few years, and it seems likely he’ll go straight onto the top line alongside David Goodwin and Scott Conway.

It helps that he already knows Belfast to a limited extent, too, having played at the SSE Arena back in 2018 as part of the Ritten/Renon side that competed against the Giants in the Continental Cup.

“Awesome fans. Loud,” he smiles when asked for his recollections of that week. “The atmosphere around the arena is something special."

He’s looking forward to experiencing that same atmosphere when he skates out for the first time in front of them on Friday. For the rest of this week leading up to the Panthers, however, it’s about settling in.

This is the first team he’s ever played on where he’s been the only Swede, an experience he admits holds a little bit of trepidation but also a great deal of excitement, too. He’s already met Cooper and Jones, as well as head coach Adam Keefe, head of hockey operations Steve Thornton and some of the off-ice staff as well, who he says have all made him feel incredibly welcome.

Part of it is making sure he feels settled off the ice as well and, as much as the first couple of days have had their share of unexpected incidents, he already feels like Belfast is a place that he is very welcome in.

“Adam (Keefe) told me yesterday that all the games are like a play-off game, so that'll be interesting!” he laughs. "But I'll be ready from the start to figure out this league as quickly as I can. It's a process. Hopefully I can be the best player I can be all the way up to the last week in April.

“If I'm feeling good outside the rink then I'll feel good on the rink, too. That's the player I am.”

All that’s left is to hit the ice and do what he does best.