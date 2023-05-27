New signing Elijiah Barriga will fit right into culture we have at Belfast Giants, says Jeff Mason

On the move: Elijiah Barriga during his time with the Dundee Stars

Not shy on goals last season, the Belfast Giants have just added another significant scoring piece to their line-up for the new season in the form of American wing Elijiah Barriga.

The treble-winning side scored 231 goals on their way to the Elite League title last season, 22 more than any other team, and by the end of the season were banging them in for fun, hitting the back of the net eight or more times on five occasions in their last 18 domestic games.

And yet despite that remarkable scoring run to end the campaign, the Giants have chosen to add another proven offensive dynamo to their roster for the 2023/24 season, bringing in Barriga and his 30 goals in 62 games for the Dundee Stars last season.

The 27-year-old made his bow in the Elite League last year, moving to the Stars straight out of the American International College and proving an instant success in his rookie professional season by scoring not just 30 goals but also 69 points, good for tied-10th in the League and more than the likes of Steven Owre or Mark Cooper.

Jeff Mason

Signed by Jeff Mason last season when he was head coach in Dundee, Barriga follows the now Giants assistant coach to the SSE Arena for the new season and will provide another significant scoring threat to the line-up.

The West Covina, California native will also bring a winning mentality to the organisation having pocketed seven trophies during his time with AIC and will likely play a key scoring role for the Giants this season.

And having put pen to paper on a one-year deal at the SSE Arena, Barriga is keen to experience the culture around the Giants he has heard so much about already.

“I’m really looking forward to what’s in store this season in Belfast. The Giants, their whole ethos, and their reputation speak for themselves; that is an organisation I want to be a part of,” said the American forward.

“The Giants qualifying for the Champions Hockey League this season was a big draw for me. European hockey is a different level and to have the chance to travel and play against top-tier teams will be an amazing opportunity.

“I want to play a part in yet more giant success in Belfast.”

Someone who knows him more than any other within the Giants is Mason, who signed him for the Stars last season and entrusted him with top line minutes at the Dundee Ice Arena.

Barriga was a player Mason heavily relied upon in many situations, including both on the powerplay and penalty kill, and the assistant coach is confident that his success in Scotland can translate over to Belfast.

“Elijiah is a quality player and person. He had an excellent first season as a professional, amassing 30 goals in all competitions and finishing top 10 in EIHL scoring. He possesses a great deal of skills and competes hard day in and day out,” praised the now Belfast assistant coach.

“His attitude, work ethic, and character make him a great fit for the culture that has been established in Belfast, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with him again.”

Barriga is the Giants’ second new signing of the summer alongside defenceman David Phillips, with netminder Tyler Beskorowany also confirmed to be returning for another year.

Giants head coach Adam Keefe added: “This is a great signing for us. Barriga plays a competitive, passionate, and fast game on the ice — exactly what we are looking for here in our players in Belfast.

“We know he will make good impacts both on and off the ice and fit in well with the rest of the guys.”