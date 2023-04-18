NHL head coach Sheldon Keefe hails brother Adam after Belfast Giants’ treble glory

The Belfast Giants made history on Sunday when they won their first ever treble, beating the Cardiff Devils in the Elite League Play-Off Final in Nottingham to complete the Grand Slam.

Having already won the League title and the Challenge Cup, Adam Keefe’s heroes secured every domestic trophy available to them by overcoming the Devils 4-1 to complete the perfect season.

And news of the Giants’ success has already filtered back to North America and to Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, brother of Adam.

While Adam’s career took him to Belfast in 2011 after six years in North America, four years older brother Sheldon played parts of three season in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning before working his way through the coaching ranks.

Ahead of the Leafs kicking off the first round of their Stanley Cup Play-Offs with game one against his former side the Lightning tonight, Sheldon was asked about the Giants’ treble joy.

"Terrific. Obviously I've been following it closely,” said the Leafs chief.

"My brother’s had a lot of success there over the years. Belfast has certainly been a home and he's got a family out there as well. He’s a hockey guy through and through and he’s a Giant through and through, both as a player and a coach.

"To win all three trophies in that League is a rare feat and something they’d never done before. To get that done yesterday, I was very excited for him.”