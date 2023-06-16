Odyssey Trust donate £65,000 to Ukrainian Hockey Dream after Belfast Giants charity game

Vladyslav Pylypyshyn performs the ceremonial puck drop with Belfast Giants All Stars captain David Goodwin and Dnipro Kherson captain Mykyta Vasyliev before their charity game at the SSE Arena

The Odyssey Trust have announced that a exhibition match as part of the ‘Hockey Can’t Stop’ tour between a Belfast Giants All-Star team and Ukrainian side Dnipro Kherson has raised £65,000 for ice hockey in Ukraine.

The game, which was played at the SSE Arena at the end of April, was aimed at helping the Ukrainian Hockey Dream charity, which helps provide young people across Ukraine with opportunities to get back on the ice through the supply of equipment, coaching, and infrastructure.

Approximately 60 per cent of young ice hockey players in Ukraine have been forced to abandon their homes and relocate due to the conflict with Russia, and 40 per cent of all ice arenas in Ukraine either seized or destroyed.

There was an award of £50,000 on the night to the Ukrainian Hockey Dream from the Odyssey Trust and that has been increased by £15,000 after various fundraising activities on the night such as the 50/50 draw and Shirt Off The Back raffle.

On the night, fans were treated to a team of former Giants stars such as Adam Keefe, Steve Saviano and J.J. Piccinich winning 9-6, with ex-Premier League goalkeeper Petr Cech starring in goal for the Giants.

"The Odyssey Trust are thrilled with the success of The Hockey Can't Stop tour last month, and proud to have raised £65,000 in aid of The Ukrainian Hockey Dream. The game was a great experience for everyone involved, from the teams on the ice to the fans who came to watch,” said the Giants’ head of hockey operations Steve Thornton.

“It was fantastic to see new and familiar faces taking to the ice at The SSE Arena, Belfast, and to witness the incredible spirit of the people of Belfast and beyond, who came together to support such an important cause, all the while enjoying the sport that we know and love."

Georgii Zubko, president of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine and director of the Ukrainian Hockey Dream Foundation, added: “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the team at The Odyssey Trust and the Belfast Giants for hosting such an incredible event. It was amazing how it came to life in such a short period of time, bringing everyone together against all odds.

“The true meaning of this event goes beyond the game itself, as it demonstrates the genuine kindness and support of The Odyssey Trust. The game was heartfelt and inspiring, reminding us that we are not alone in our hockey dreams, and how much the game we love can bring people together.

“With the funds raised, our future generations can continue their training, and our hockey dreams can stay alive. Thank you once again, for your generosity and support.”