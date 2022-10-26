Peyton Jones is the shoot-out hero as Belfast Giants are taken all the way by Dundee Stars

Belfast Giants 3 Dundee Stars 2 (SO)

Netminder Peyton Jones made four saves in the shoot-out as the Belfast Giants did it the hard way to get back to winning ways in the Elite League, securing a 3-2 victory over the Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena.

The goaltender made 21 saves in regulation and overtime — including a massive one to deny Fabrizio Ricci in the extra period — to secure the extra point.

Adam Keefe’s side got the job done through goals from defencemen Matt Foley and Gabe Bast as they improved their record to 5-2, and they will also be relieved that a second-period injury sustained by Scott Conway proved not to be serious, their top scorer having to be helped off after Stars defenceman Erik Näslund made knee-to-knee contact with him. However, he made a miraculous return for the third.

Discipline will be an issue that needs addressed, however, back-to-back penalties costing them twice as Ben Sokay grabbed a double for the visitors on the 5-on-3 that forced overtime.

"I thought we played well but we're struggling to find that third goal and the fourth goal to put the game away," said head coach Keefe.

"We weren't able to do it tonight but I did like the effort and possession, and the fact we didn't cheat it and give them some opportunities, which was nice to see. Thankfully we got rewarded in the shootout."

Man of the match Bast added: "A win is a win. Every point matters and sometimes you don't have your best, so you have to find a way to grind out the win, and we did that tonight."

Foley had put the Giants ahead at 11:25, jumping into the play straight off the bench and ripping a shot off the post from the right circle for the only goal of an uneventful first period.

But two separate 5-on-3 powerplays in the second period saw Sokay grab a pair of goals for the Stars, his first coming just 2:37 in — Colby McAuley (interference) and Bast (tripping) in the box — as the Dundee forward tapped in his own rebound to tie it up, before he repeated the trick at 33:58 when the Giants were called for too many men and Foley took a cross-check.

In between, Ben Lake had a chance to double the Giants’ advantage while shorthanded as he got a penalty shot having been tripped on a breakaway by Stars goaltender Anton Svensson — 43 saves — only to see his attempt saved, before Bast lasered home from the right circle at 27:06.

Näslund then received his marching orders for his knee on Conway, and the Swedish defenceman could be in serious trouble with the Elite League’s Department of Player Safety for alleged gestures made towards the crowd as he left the ice, but the Giants failed to connect on the resulting five-minute major penalty, nor on a Craig Garrigan tripping call which took the game to overtime.

And Jones proved the hero, denying Ricci in overtime and then all four of the Stars’ shooters in the shoot-out, allowing Lake and Chad Butcher to secure the extra point as they both beat Svensson.

"It's good to see a bit of healthy competition between them. Jonesy did well tonight and I thought the defence did well in front of him," added Keefe.

"We just need a bit more offense."