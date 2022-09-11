Belfast Giants 3 Oceláři Třinec 2 (SO)

Peyton Jones made four saves in sudden death and Mark Cooper grabbed the game-winning goal in a dramatic 10-round shoot-out as the Belfast Giants picked up their first Champions Hockey League victory of the season with a 3-2 win over Czech champions Oceláři Třinec at the SSE Arena.

A pulsating game in Belfast saw the Giants lead by two with just ten minutes remaining thanks to goals from Will Cullen and Scott Conway, but the visitors tied things up in the third period thanks to a beautiful finish from captain Petr Vrána and then a tap-in from Tomas Marcinko with 2:21 remaining forced overtime.

The Giants managed to survive that, despite spending just over three minutes on the penalty kill thanks to Sam Ruopp's check to the head call just before the end of regulation, to force the shoot-out, which left the SSE Arena crowd on the edge of their seats.

And after nine rounds couldn’t separate the teams, Cooper stepped up to be the hero as he squeezed the puck past Ondrej Kacetl for the winning goal, with Jones denying Libor Hudacek at the third time of asking to clinch the victory, which ensures the Giants have something to play for in next month’s double-header against Swedish powerhouses Skellefteå.

They are now off the mark in Group H, moving up to two points for the shoot-out win, and although they are still bottom of the pool they are still alive and breathing as the competition takes a break for a month.

Davos – who beat the Giants 5-1 in Switzerland on Friday – are in pole position on nine points with Skellefteå a point behind in second, with Třinec on four in third, with the top two sides progressing to the knockouts later in the season.

After losing their first three games in the group – despite some excellent performances – to have something to play for in October is all the Giants will have wanted and they did so with another performance that shows they can hack it at this level, even if they were pegged back late.

Jones had a dazzling performance in regulation and overtime even before his shoot-out heroics – turning away 28 of the 30 shots he faced – while they finally ended their 0-for-19 run on the powerplay with Conway’s goal in the second period.

But it was the defensive performance that led them to the win, the Giants laying their bodies on the line relentlessly to keep the puck out of the net and playing out a 4-for-4 penalty kill that led them to the win.

The hosts had started the game at a frantic pace and were calling the shots, and they came close to opening the scoring when Darik Angeli spun and shot from a tight angle and saw it come back off the post.

But they were rewarded for their hot start when Cullen gave them their first lead of the tournament at 9:08 with his first goal in teal, the defenceman firing through traffic from the blue-line and beating Kacetl – 19 saves – five-hole to make it 1-0.

Jones then had to come up big, Patrik Hrehorcak getting the one-on-one breakaway but the Giants netminder flashing the leather to glove his shot, however his skaters couldn’t get the job done on the powerplay when Jan Zahradnicek was called for hooking.

At the other end, the penalty kill was immense as Colby McAuley (high sticking) and Ben Lake (face-off violation) headed off to give Třinec their 5-on-3, but the Giants – led by the outstanding Jones – managed to kill it off, eliciting a roar from the SSE Arena crowd akin to a game-winning goal.

And the Giants rode that momentum to their second goal. Although Kacetl did superbly to deny Conway on a 2-on-0 breakaway, and then they couldn’t strike on Zahradnicek’s second hooking call of the night, the dam finally burst once more.

It came when Vrána took a high sticking call on Ruopp to put the Giants back on the powerplay and they finally ended their wait for a goal on the man advantage, Conway dragging the puck into the left circle and picking the top corner over Kacetl’s shoulder to make it 2-0 at 29:45.

It needed the video review to confirm the strike stood, David Goodwin making contact with Kacetl after the puck had already gone in, and the Giants could have added to their tally when Daniel Vozenilek was called for high sticking but they failed to make it back-to-back powerplay strikes.

Both sides had powerplay opportunities early in the third period as Martin Marincin (high sticking) and Tyler Soy (elbowing) both sat, but neither side could convert, and that allowed Vrána to make it a one-goal game with a fine finish, skating down the left wing and roofing the puck for 2-1 with just 9:50 remaining.

Ciaran Long and Soy could have finished it off when they skated in two-on-one but couldn’t beat Kacetl, and then the home side got a small stroke of fortune when Aron Chmielewski’s shot hit the post, although it looked like Jones had it covered anyway.

Instead, Třinec forced overtime. The Giants had defended for their lives in the third period, but eventually the pressure told and when a scrambling puck was put back across the crease by Daniel Kurovsky, there was Marcinko to put it home to tie it up 2-2.

Ruopp then made life difficult for the hosts when he was called for a check to the head on Marko Dano just before the end of regulation, which put the Giants down a defenceman and onto a five-minute major penalty, but they saw out the rest of regulation to at least secure a point before battening down the hatches in the extra period.

They needed Jones to pull off one more outrageous stop in overtime to take it to a shoot-out, the netminder somehow getting his foot down to deny Marcinko the winner when it looked like he had the empty-netter, and that allowed him to do the same in the shoot-out.

Lake and Chad Butcher both scored for the home side, but those strikes were cancelled out by Vozenilek and Hudacek to take it to sudden death, and when David Gilbert scored in the third round of sudden death, Dano matched him to keep it going.

But it would be the Giants’ night. Cooper beat Kacetl high glove, Hudacek was denied by Jones and the two points went to the home side to keep their slim CHL hopes alive.