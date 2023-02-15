Rampant Belfast Giants douse Guildford Flames to go top of Elite League

Guildford Flames 1 Belfast Giants 6

They didn’t expect it to be this easy or so ill-tempered, but the Belfast Giants now stand alone at the top of the Elite League for the first time this season as they displaced the Guildford Flames with a thumping 6-1 win at the Guildford Spectrum.

What was meant to be a nail-biting clash between the League’s top two sides ended up being a penalty-laden, ill-disciplined affair, which saw four players ejected — two from each team — and the teams share 134 penalty minutes in the second period alone.

Ben Lake and Flames captain Brett Ferguson were thrown out for fighting and they were joined later in the period by Mark Cooper, who was called for spearing, and Guildford forward Sam Marklund for roughing in a game that spilled over on multiple occasions.

But when it came to the actual hockey, the Giants proved to be a class above as they grabbed four goals in that middle frame to claim what was, in the end, two very comfortable points and the clear two-point lead at the top of the League as their title defence continues to go from strength to strength.

Defenceman Gabe Bast had his second two-goal game in his last three outings, grabbing the game-winner at 19:49 on the powerplay before scoring the sixth at 11:09 of the second, with Scott Conway reaching 40 goals for the season when he scored at 5:27 of the middle frame.

Ciaran Long had got the Giants on the board with a thunderous slapshot at 13:07 after Ryan Tait had opened the scoring for the Flames just 3:40 in, while Grant Cooper notched his second goal since his mid-season arrival with the Giants when he ripped home the fourth of the game at 7:57 of the second.

Adam Keefe’s side even got a big night from their special teams as the powerplay ran 2-for-5, Lewis Hook also firing home on the man advantage at 10:14 of the second period, while the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3.

And only a day after keeping a shut-out in a 2-0 win over the Nottingham Panthers, goaltender Tyler Beskorowany turned away 25 of the 26 shots he faced in another outstanding performance to backstop them to a massive win in the context of their season.

Now 30-9-1 on the season, the Giants are two points clear of the Flames — albeit having played two games more — and their momentum only continues to build at the right time of the campaign as they look to defend their title.

Meanwhile, the Giants now know they will face the Fife Flyers in the Challenge Cup Final at the SSE Arena on March 1 after the Scottish side defeated the Sheffield Steelers in a shoot-out in the second leg of their Semi-Final against the Sheffield Steelers after tying 6-6 on aggregate.