Rampant Belfast Giants hammer Fife Flyers to retain Challenge Cup on home ice

Belfast Giants 9 Fife Flyers 3

Four of the last five Challenge Cups now reside in Belfast as Adam Keefe’s side lifted the trophy once again with a dominant performance at the SSE Arena, swatting aside the Fife Flyers 9-3 in the Final to only increase the belief that maybe — just maybe — this is the year they finally get their hands on a treble.

Last season it was a nerve-inducing, tense game from start to finish against the Cardiff Devils which was settled by Ben Lake in overtime. Likewise in 2019 when it needed the extra period to see off the Guildford Flames.

Not this time.

There was always a feeling of this being a David v Goliath match-up given the Giants had won all eight prior meetings between the two sides this season, including a 5-2 win in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, but even this proved to be a much more stress-free night at the office for Keefe and co than anyone expected.

They were three to the good by the first intermission, captain David Goodwin kicking things off inside the first four minutes, Donovan Neuls adding on shorthanded and then Steve Owre adding a third, and that only set the tone for a night that was a celebration throughout.

The Flyers made it nervous through their Scandinavian contingent with two goals in the second period through Jonas Emmerdahl and Janne Kivilahti, with Janne Laakkonen adding on in the powerplay early in the third, but in reality there was little to no drama for the Giants as they breezed to the first trophy of the season.

Indeed, it was a testament to how the Giants have turned their season round with some astute in-season recruitment that three of their mid-campaign signings — Neuls, Matt McLeod and Grant Cooper — were all on target, a reflection on how they have acquired players who have filled the gaps on their roster.

And around them, the tried and trusted did what they’ve always done, captain marvel Goodwin kicking things off, Ben Lake adding on in the second period and Mark Cooper and Ciaran Long both grabbing goals of their own in the third period.

Title defences will hardly come easier than this one from the Giants. They have now retained one of their trophies from last season and it will be another significant boost to their hopes of bringing the Elite League trophy back to the SSE Arena as well. Such a dominant performance in a knockout tie will only add to the momentum that has been steadily building over the last three months and convince them they are on their way to another special season.

In reality, there was simply a gulf in class between the two sides on the night. As much as the Flyers deserved to be in the Final for their stunning Semi-Final upset of the Sheffield Steelers, the Giants were always on another level to their opponents and it showed, even grabbing two shorthanded goals to rub salt into the wounds.

The Giants started early as the top line provided the opening goal with a touch of quality.

Owre delivered the first pass, Scott Conway sent it on into the left circle and there was Goodwin for the straightforward finish past former Giants goaltender Shane Owen at 3:25.

Belfast had survived an early post hit from Flyers wing Mikael Johansson but that was as close as the visitors would get in the first period.

Instead, the home side simply kept piling on, even when they were left shorthanded as Gabe Bast broke away and fed Neuls for the finish at 11:33 as Mark Cooper sat for hooking.

And the third was added at 17:56 as Owre scored arguably the goal of the night, producing a beautiful move to make it 3-0.

McLeod grabbed the fourth just 4:33 into the second period on the powerplay as he tapped in the rebound from Sam Ruopp’s shot before the Flyers threatened a brief comeback when first captain Emmerdahl fired in a one-timer at 28:40 and then Kivilahti grabbed another at 38:18, and it looked like they might even make it a one-goal game when Mark Garside was pinged for hooking late in the period.

But, instead, Lake’s shorthanded marker with 14 seconds left in the period gave the Giants back their three-goal lead at the intermission, the centre going on the breakaway with Mark Cooper and finishing to make it 5-2.

A mistake by netminder Tyler Beskorowany provided the Flyers with their third just 22 seconds into the third period as Laakkonen took advantage, but from there the Giants as they rattled in four more unanswered goals to secure the win.

Long and Mark Cooper scored almost identical goals, firing in one-timers from the left circle at 40:57 and 44:31 respectively, before Grant Cooper got a much-deserved goal when his shot from the blue-line went all the way in at 53:18 and then David Gilbert rounded it off with a wraparound finish at 56:50.

The Giants couldn’t provide the fans with what they wanted as they chanted “We want 10”, but the cheers at the end proved it didn’t matter. Belfast are Challenge Cup champions again, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.