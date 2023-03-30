Scott Conway hoping to fire red-hot Belfast Giants to Elite League title for second consecutive year

Chances are Scott Conway will be keeping a close eye on the scoreboard when the Belfast Giants take on the Guildford Flames in a potentially Elite League title deciding clash at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Last season, the Great Britain centre was the one who fired the Giants to the title, scoring the shootout winner against the Sheffield Steelers to clinch the trophy, however he wasn’t able to fully enjoy it — because he didn’t know that goal was the winner!

Almost exactly a year on, Conway is hoping to repeat the feat — perhaps in regulation this time rather than the drama of a shootout — and on this occasion he’s determined to know he’s done it.

“I didn’t realise after I scored that was the game-winner until I saw everyone come at me,” he laughs.

Fast forward a year and the Giants are back in the same position. It’s not the Steelers this time, and on this occasion it’s gone down to the final weekend, but they know a win over their closest rivals on Saturday will win them the League championship.

Instead of Sheffield it’s the second-placed Guildford Flames who arrive in Belfast trying to spoil the party. But a win for the Giants would see them lift a trophy in front of a sold-out crowd for the second time this season having already lifted the Challenge Cup earlier this month.

Adam Keefe has the Belfast Giants on the cusp of the Elite League title

It’s been quite a turnaround for Adam Keefe’s side, who at one point were 15 points back of the Flames in the title race but have managed to turn it around with some clever acquisitions before the transfer deadline and have won 25 of their last 29 to take a two-point lead into the weekend.

“We got rid of a lot of the dead weight from the beginning of the year and that helped us in the long run. We’ve picked it up since then and everyone’s doing their chance to contribute,” explains Conway.

“We have three complete lines. Before, we didn’t have that, we had the same as last year which was one-and-a-half lines going. Signing key components has really helped us.

“It’s hard for other teams to cope with us when we have three healthy lines. They can’t focus on one line because, at the end of the day, we have three lines that can score goals and all bring something to the table.

“We just have fun with it. All you can do is smile when you come to the rink, try and put everyone in a good mood and compete as hard as you can. Try and make each other better.”

Conway himself has been front and centre in that and is having a career year with the Giants, becoming the first player in team history to score 40 League goals in a season and contributing an outstanding 89 points in just 50 games, which comfortably leads both the team and the entire League.

After being the League’s most prolific scorer last season, there was always a chance Conway could have second season syndrome, but he has blown away those fears emphatically.

“I’ve been hitting the net more, creating more offense. Just doing what I’ve been doing last year and it’s been falling into place this year,” he said.

He hopes he can keep that form going for one more weekend in order to extend the Elite League trophy’s residence in the Giants’ cabinet for at least one more season. And how dearly he would love to be the man to grab the winning goal for the second season in a row.

“Guildford’s a good team. They have speed, they have offense, they have guys who are talented there,” he said. “But so do we. We’re excited for the challenge.

“The chance to win it at home is something special. It’s not just the team involved, it’s the city, the fans. It’s exciting to play at home, potentially a night where we hoist the trophy. Guys are excited.”

Title Permutations

There are three ways the Belfast Giants will win the Elite League title: — They win one of their final two games against either the Guildford Flames on Saturday or Dundee Stars on Sunday — They lose both games in overtime or a shootout — They lose both games but the Flames also lose their final game against the Fife Flyers on Sunday.