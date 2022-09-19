Scott Conway makes it a cruise for five-star Belfast Giants against Fife Flyers

Ice Hockey

Scott Conway led the Belfast Giants to back-to-back wins in their first domestic weekend of the season as they doubled up the Fife Flyers in their opening two Challenge Cup fixtures.

The Great Britain centre scored the overtime winner in Saturday’s 2-1 win at the SSE Arena before notching twice in their 5-2 victory at the Fife Ice Arena on Sunday to make it a successful entrance into Elite League competition.

After their exploits in the Champions League, beating Czech champions Oceláři Třinec at the SSE Arena a week ago, the Giants were wary of suffering a European hangover on their return to the bread and butter of the league, and they nearly tripped up in their first game against the Flyers.

An inspired performance from former Belfast netminder Shane Owen, who made an astounding 56 saves, almost led Fife to an unlikely win as British defenceman Reece Cochrane’s first period goal — his first as a professional — had them ahead going into the dying minutes.

But Chad Butcher rescued the result for the Giants as he scored on the powerplay with 2:09 left on the clock to take it to the extra period, where Conway’s laser of a slapshot earned Adam Keefe’s side the two points.

And while the first game was a tight affair, the second would prove anything but as the Giants rallied from a goal down to ease to a comfortable success at the Fife Ice Arena to make it a four-point weekend in the Challenge Cup.

Once again Butcher was on the scoresheet as he had a two-goal weekend, while captain David Goodwin chipped in with two assists on their way to their first road win of the season which already has them just two points off Group A leaders the Dundee Stars despite having played two games less.

It was the Butcher-Goodwin combination that linked up well for the opening goal in Kirkcaldy as the skipper poked the puck down the boards and then dished it across for his winger to finish just 5:19 in, but Zack Phillips’ mid-air finish at the other end off a Cochrane rebound tied it up at the first intermission.

The Flyers then took the lead as defenceman Reece Harsch screamed a shot on goal that was tipped in by Shawn Cameron early in the second period, but that would be the last the hosts would lead and it only lasted 38 seconds as Will Cullen rifled one past Owen from the high slot to make it 2-2.

From there, the Giants took over and they would have a two-goal lead by the second intermission as a wicked one-timer from David Gilbert proved the game-winner on the powerplay at 30:50 — Janne Laakkonen off for hooking — and then Conway got his first of the night shorthanded.

With Butcher sitting for high-sticking, the centre did superbly to dispossess a Flyer of the puck in neutral ice to skate in on an odd-man rush and he made no mistake with the finish at 37:56, which sucked the life out of the Scots.

And the GB international ended the game as a contest just 6:49 into the third period, sniping another past Owen for his third goal of the weekend and securing back-to-back two-point nights for Adam Keefe’s men.

The head coach will also be pleased with two strong netminding displays from Jackson Whistle, who made 15 saves and conceded just one goal in the opening game of the weekend, and Peyton Jones, who turned away 18 in the return game in Kirkcaldy.