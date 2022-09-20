Scott Conway ready to spearhead Belfast Giants’ drive for more success this season after opening weekend treble

Last season, Scott Conway scored 41 goals across the Elite League and Challenge Cup for the Belfast Giants. After the opening two games of this domestic season, he looks in the kind of form that could see him beat that number.

The Great Britain international not only struck the overtime winner in their opening Cup game against the Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena on Saturday, he then backed that up with two more goals in a 5-2 victory against the same opponent in Kirkcaldy a night later.

When added to the two he scored in the Champions League — one each against Davos and Oceláři Třinec — it means Conway has five goals in six games, and he looks like he hasn’t lost a step from last season’s incredible scoring pace.

“I just try to give it my all every time I’m out there, be the best team-mate I can. As long as I’m giving it my all, that’s all I can do, and hopefully I can be a leader on the ice and others can follow me,” says Conway.

“It has been a great start to the season for me but one or two weekends doesn’t prove anything, though. I’ll be able to answer how good I feel at the end of the season, hopefully when I’m top of that scoring table.”

He’s certainly looked every bit the lethal sharpshooter that led the Giants to last season’s double; a vicious slapshot earning the 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers on home ice, before two more excellent finishes at the Fife Ice Arena a day later continued his hot start to the campaign.

But Conway is a known quantity from how he terrorised Elite League defences last season. The 27-year-old is more excited by how some of his team-mates have started life in teal.

Line-mate Chad Butcher scored twice across the two games against the Flyers, while winger David Gilbert and defenceman Will Cullen both have two goals apiece, one each in the CHL and in Fife on Sunday.

“We’re a very offensive team this year. Last year we struggled scoring a bit to start the season. This season I think all the lines will contribute a lot more and that will play a big role down the stretch,” praised Conway.

“Teams can’t cover just one line and take away our main scoring threats, they’re going to have to cover three or maybe even four. We’re fortunate to have a lot of depth and that’ll have a big impact on our season.”

There is, however, a need to be better than they were against the Flyers who, while already looking vastly improved from their dismal team last season, are a side the Giants should be beating home and away on most occasions if they harbour intentions to defend their titles.

While there was a degree of adjustment from the high-pace, high-intensity CHL back into the Elite League for the Giants to make, they will know they weren’t at the same level as they were in their European games, and the challenge now is to rediscover that standard as they head towards this weekend’s Cup double-header with the Dundee Stars.

“Two wins is a great start for us but our play in the games was not the greatest. We definitely took a step back from the CHL games,” acknowledged Conway.

“We need to regroup this week, edit a few things we need to work on and hopefully we can have a more substantial outcome to the games this weekend.”