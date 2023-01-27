Scott Conway the hat-trick hero as Belfast Giants send statement by edging thriller with Sheffield Steelers

Scott Conway took his season tally to 36 goals as his hat-trick led the Belfast Giants to a massive 5-3 win over the Sheffield Steelers in a Game of the Season contender at the SSE Arena.

The lethal centre was the man who made the difference for Adam Keefe’s side through his treble and it was a British special for the Giants, too, as their other two goals came from Conway’s international team-mates, with Lewis Hook grabbing the opener and Ben Lake pocketing the winning goal with 4:41 remaining.

Lake had missed an empty net tap-in on a powerplay shortly before but the centre made up for it and then some, tipping in Josh Roach’s back-door pass for the winning goal that takes the Giants to 25-9-1 for the season and just one point behind the second-placed Steelers ahead of tonight’s rematch at the SSE Arena and keeps them six points off leaders the Guildford Flames.

But this was a game that showcased the Elite League at its best as the Steelers came from two goals down to tie it in the third period through the returning Marc-Olivier Vallerand, and the game was in the balance for the majority of a pulsating contest.

But it was the Giants who prevailed thanks to Conway — backed by a 25-save performance from netminder Jackson Whistle — and they could leapfrog the Steelers in the standings should they win again tonight.

And there will be no shortage of niggle in that game, too, after a furious finish that saw Gabe Bast and Lake clash with Brandon McNally and Matt Petgrave, which adds even more spice to an already mouth-watering tie.

Early on it had looked to be an easy night at the office for the Giants as it took just 7:33 for them to take the lead when Hook backhanded the rebound off Roach’s initial shot home before Conway got his first to double their lead, drawing the holding penalty from Jono Phillips and then seizing on a Bast rebound for the powerplay goal at 18:34.

A kneeing call against Will Cullen to end the period put the Steelers on the board through Danny Kristo’s shot from the right circle just 50 seconds after the restart, but 40 seconds later the Giants’ lead had been restored to two and it was Conway again, playing a one-two with David Goodwin to finish.

The Steelers made it a one-goal game going into the third as Daniel Ciampini’s shot was screened by Scott Allen at 26:29, and exactly 6:00 into the third Vallerand smashed in a one-timer on the powerplay — Bast (holding) — to tie it up.

The Giants survived Phillips hitting the post midway through the period to stay tied and then Lake looked to have blown the chance to win it when he failed to convert what looked to be an easy chance on the powerplay in a dramatic final few minutes.

But the GB man made up for it when he tipped in Roach’s pass for the winner and then Conway rounded off a superb night for the team and individually when he finished with 22 seconds left on the clock for his hat-trick.

The gloves came off in the dying seconds as Sheffield tried to produce some momentum to take into tonight’s rematch but the Giants will be in no mood to hand them a share of the spoils.

This was a statement win. Tonight could make it a statement weekend.