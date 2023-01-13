Sean Norris over the moon to score first Belfast Giants goal as winning streak extends with handsome victory over Nottingham Panthers

Belfast Giants 5 Nottingham Panthers 2

Sean Norris’ first goal in a Belfast Giants jersey spearheaded an incredible five-goal first period as Adam Keefe’s men won their 11th straight game with a 5-2 hammering of the Nottingham Panthers.

The 23-year-old British winger supplied the tip on David Gilbert’s shot just 4:39 into the game for his maiden goal in teal — or, more accurately, black, as the Giants played in on Friday night — as the defending Elite League champions cruised at the SSE Arena.

"Unbelievable, a surreal moment. I've wanted it for a long time now, been chipping away and finally got one," grinned Norris.

"To look up and see my name on the big screen after getting a goal, it was unbelievable. I was a bit gutted the last time that my name wasn't on the board after I got my first point but got the first goal credited!"

Four more times they would beat Panthers goaltender Alex Dubeau before the buzzer sounded for the first intermission as they got goals from five different players, with Ben Lake getting the game-winner just 10:45 in.

Gabe Bast got the second and Lewis Hook’s ninth goal in his 18 games since re-joining the club in November put the result beyond doubt before Sam Ruopp piled on the misery with the fifth.

Jackson Whistle’s 25-save display backstopped the Giants to yet another win in this run that began on December 17 and takes them to 23-8-0 on the season, above the Cardiff Devils into third-place and now just four points off Elite League leaders the Sheffield Steelers.

The scoreline could have easily been even more lopsided than it was, Dubeau making a string of world-class stops for the Panthers to keep the Giants at bay, his replacement Matty Bloor — who relieved him for the final four minutes of the first period — surviving a video review that saw the puck almost cross the line and Josh Roach cranking one off the crossbar.

The game was also notable for Henrik Eriksson’s debut, the Swedish winger kept pointless but registering a +2 rating and getting away five shots, while the Giants will also be pleased to have ended a run of games where they conceded first.

Keefe will be keen to see them repeat the feat in tonight’s second game of their double-header with the Panthers, a game Norris won’t even play in as he will head back to parent club Milton Keynes Lightning instead, but he had his best game in a Giants jersey on Friday.

The Ascot man certainly won’t forget his first shift, one that saw him head home with a puck after he parked himself in front and supplied the deftest of touches on Gilbert’s shot that dinked the puck past Dubeau and in at 4:39.

"It was everything we talk about (in practice), hard forecheck, east-to-west to weak side, low to high to the d-man and get to the net," added Norris.

And that was a sign of things to come for the Giants as they romped to their second 5-2 win over the Panthers in nine days.

Bast kept things going at 6:25 when his backhand straight off a face-off was deflected up and over Dubeau, before Lake smashed in the game-winner off Scott Conway’s feed for the powerplay goal — Fabrizio Ricci called for hooking — at 10:45.

Ricci got the Panthers’ opener when he tipped in an Adam Brady shot at 11:16, but any thoughts of a comeback ended when Hook went five-hole on Dubeau at 13:35 and then Ruopp snapped in a one-timer at 15:56.

Compared to the all-action first period, the final two were comparatively tame but that suited the Giants just fine, and they even got to pad their penalty kill stats late in the third to finish 2-for-2 when Matt Foley (interference) and Lewis Hook (tripping) both sat, with Jordan Kelsall grabbing a consolation for Nottingham with 2:04 remaining.