Slow-starting Belfast Giants fail to climb mountain as Cardiff Devils inflict second straight defeat on Adam Keefe’s men

Will Cullen was on target for the Belfast Giants during their defeat to the Cardiff Devils

Three goals in just over the first nine minutes at Ice Arena Wales placed the Belfast Giants in a hole they were never able to climb out of as they fell to a 4-1 loss to the Cardiff Devils.

Despite Will Cullen’s fantastic sharp angle roofed finish at 12:10 of the second period, and a much-improved performance after the opening half of the first period, Adam Keefe’s side were left with too much to do and slipped to their first back-to-back losses in the Elite League since the start of last month.

The line of Josh Brittain, Stefan Fournier and Joshua Waller tormented the Giants throughout those opening nine minutes, Fournier grabbing the first just 2:33 into the contest before Brittain added the second — and what proved to be the game-winning goal — at 5:47.

And even though none of the trio were involved in Joey Martin’s powerplay strike at 9:03 to round off the Devils’ early rout, it was Waller again who played his part as he was the one held by Matt Foley to give the hosts the man advantage from which they delivered their third goal.

Trevor Cox’s empty netter with 1:04 remaining sealed the Giants’ demise, which follows last week’s defeat to the Nottingham Panthers — which snapped an 11-game winning streak — and means they are now 23-9-1 and remain six points behind League leaders the Guildford Flames having played a game more, and not only that but they have fallen below the Devils in the table into fourth.

They had the outstanding Jackson Whistle in nets to thank for keeping them in the game, though, as the Great Britain goaltender hit back from conceding three quick goals with 21 saves throughout the final two periods, including a couple of superb one-on-one breakaway stops and a highlight reel save that saw him stack the pads to deny Cole Sanford early in the third.

But at the other end, a combination of the Giants’ inability to finish and a hot Taran Kozun — the Devils netminder turning away 40 of the 41 shots he faced — denied them a comeback and handed their rivals two points that could prove vital down the stretch in the title race.

And Keefe will be left to rue what could have been had his side not started the game so abysmally, reaching the midway point of the first period down three goals and looking all at sea defensively.

Fournier’s opening goal had a degree of fortune about it as Brittain’s shot deflected up and over Whistle and the winger was there to stab the puck in at the crease, but defensively the Giants were at sixes and sevens for the majority of the first period.

Both the second and third goals came off rebounds around the net, Brittain getting two bites at the cherry for the second goal and Martin wrapping in the finish from in close for the third on the powerplay, a goal which prompted an irate Keefe to burn his time-out early and read his side the riot act on the bench.

It looked like things hadn’t improved as Whistle needed to deny Waller on the one-on-one breakaway, and the Giants couldn’t convert on a powerplay as Riley Brandt (tripping) sat.

But the second period renewed hope, Cullen roofing the puck over Kozun’s shoulder to bring the deficit back to two, and they had countless chances to add to their tally only for the excellent Kozun to thwart them at every turn, a narrative which extended into the third period, too.

In fact, the Devils came closer to extending their lead than the Giants did to adding a second as Ryan Penny rang the crossbar on a breakaway and Gabe Bast had to break up a three-on-one chance, but eventually the killer goal came from Cox, who fired the puck into the empty net with 64 seconds left to condemn the Giants to a tough defeat.