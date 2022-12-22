Steven Owre hits a quick-fire treble as rampant Belfast Giants handed an ideal Christmas gift by poor Fife Flyers

Belfast Giants 8 Fife Flyers 0

Christmas presents don’t come much easier than the two points the Fife Flyers gift-wrapped and hand delivered to the Belfast Giants at the SSE Arena on Thursday night.

Beginning a run of five games in 10 days, Adam Keefe’s side produced one of their better performances of the season to crush their visitors and take their League win streak to four games but, in truth, they didn’t need to be close to their best to swat aside their sub-par opponents.

Winger Steven Owre rattled in his second hat-trick of the season in just eight minutes and 59 seconds of the opening period and top line pair Scott Conway and David Goodwin both found the back of the net — and that was all before the buzzer had sounded for the first intermission.

No doubt given a dressing down at the break, the Flyers did look much improved for the second period but the Giants reassumed complete control in the third and rounded off a comfortable night with a double from Ben Lake and a closing goal from defenceman Gabe Bast.

He didn’t have to do a great deal but, when called upon, netminder Peyton Jones was up to the task on his third consecutive start for the Giants as he completed his second shut-out in that run, turning away all 21 shots he faced, including making an obscene stop to deny Liam Blackburn in the third period.

The win takes the Giants up to 16-8-0 and cuts the deficit to Elite League leaders the Guildford Flames to 11 points heading into Christmas, although they will find things much tougher moving forward than they did against the dreadful Flyers as they had the two points wrapped up by the end of the first period.

Owre may have to pick up the pace if he’s ever to beat Bill Mosienko’s record for the fastest ever pro hat-trick — which took just 21 seconds for the Chicago Blackhawks in 1952 — but chances are he won’t be complaining too much about notching a second treble of the campaign that takes his season tally to 12 goals.

The winger got his first two just 49 seconds apart, getting the Giants on the board just 2:22 in on the powerplay after Bari McKenzie was boxed for a hook on Tyler Soy, following up his own rebound that hit the crossbar to scramble the puck home at the crease, but his second was a thing of beauty, the Canadian set on the breakaway by Soy and beating former Giants netminder Shane Owen — who still made 30 saves despite the scoreline — high glove side for the second.

And it was that pair which connected for the hat-trick goal at 11:21, which was arguably the best of the three, Soy dishing the puck back into the slot for his linemate to finish with a well-taken one-timer for a quick-fire treble.

Between Owre’s second and third, Conway picked the top corner at 7:25 for his 28th goal of the season, and then Goodwin rounded off the first period scoring when he finished on a two-on-one short-handed breakaway with Mark Cooper at 16:43 after Jones was penalised for a trip.

Fife, to their credit, did show more teeth in the second but Lake further piled on the misery in the third period with a quick-fire double of his own, deflecting in Matt Foley’s blue-line shot at 43:02 before rifling in a sharp angle rebound off Darik Angeli’s initial shot at 45:05.

And Bast’s goal with 3:51 remaining, finishing from the slot after some lovely work from Conway, rounded it off nicely, ensuring the turkey will taste just that little bit sweeter on Christmas morning for the Giants.