Steven Owre leads the way as Belfast Giants fight back from another early deficit to extend winning streak

Belfast Giants 5 Dundee Stars 2

For the second time in three nights, the Belfast Giants clawed themselves out of a two-goal first period hole to secure a 5-2 victory on home ice as this time they battled back to defeat the Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena.

After doing likewise against the Nottingham Panthers in their Challenge Cup Quarter-Final second leg on Wednesday, Adam Keefe’s side managed to once again overcome an early deficit, largely thanks to Steven Owre.

The Canadian winger shouldered the offensive load for the Giants, providing them with a desperately needed injection of life with his opening goal with 1:12 remaining in a first period that was as tepid as the Giants have produced all season, and it was fitting that he also wrapped things up with a sumptuous coast-to-coast powerplay strike at 5:16 of the final period for his 13th goal of the season.

In between that, there was a rare goal for winger Darik Angeli, who got the Giants back on level terms at 13:58 of the second period as he grabbed his seventh goal of the campaign, while the game-winner went to the in-form Lewis Hook as he snapped home a one-timer off a feed from defenceman Will Cullen just 1:42 into the final frame.

And it was fitting that Cullen was the man to wrap it up with the empty net goal with just 1:03 left on the clock, the blue-liner tormenting the Stars throughout, including having a long-lasting rivalry with Dundee forward Ian Parker that dragged out throughout the game.

Just 12 days ago, the Giants were 11 points back of the top of the Elite League. Now, at 21-8-0 after five straight wins in that period, they have reduced the gap to the Sheffield Steelers to just four and have won nine-in-a-row in the League and 10 of their last 11 in all competitions.

With the Stars the opposition again on Saturday night in a rematch at the Dundee Ice Arena, Keefe will fancy his side’s chances of their League win streak hitting double figures, although they need to address the recent issue of slow starts.

"We have to highlight it to the boys, the importance of that first goal and really building on a lead opposed to coming from behind. It really saps the energy out of you when you feel like you have a mountain to climb coming from behind," said Giants coach Steve Key.

"Going one, two goals behind, we've done it two games in a row now and we really need to make sure we reinforce the point that that first goal can be crucial, especially in midweek games leading into weekend games. The games are coming thick and fast, we can't afford to be chasing games and burning ourselves out that way."

Netminder Peyton Jones made three key one-on-one stops in the second period alone to keep the Giants in the game, including a save of the season contender on Ben Sokay that almost saw the puck squeeze under his pads but just get iced on the line.

That said, things didn’t look all so secure after just 15:50 of the opening period as the Stars opened up a two-goal lead, Johan Eriksson finishing off a three-on-one breakaway just 3:14 in before Drydn Dow powered home a one-timer from the high slot for a powerplay strike at 15:50 to double the visitors’ lead.

Having offered nothing prior to that, Owre gave the hosts life with his shortside finish on Anton Svensson late in the first period, and then David Gilbert’s beautiful reverse pass to the slot allowed Angeli to tie it up late in the second period.

Hook then delivered the game-winner when he snapped in the one-timer off Cullen’s feed early in the third before Owre produced one of the best goals of the season with a fine solo skate from his own zone that ended with him roofing the puck for the powerplay marker to secure the two points at 45:16.

And Cullen applied the exclamation point when he slotted the empty-netter in the dying stages for the fifth and final goal, one which was accompanied by some pushing and shoving, and that sets up a potentially fiery rematch in Scotland on Saturday night.