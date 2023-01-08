Swedish star Henrik Eriksson signs for the Belfast Giants

Ice Hockey

The Belfast Giants have signed Swedish centreman Henrik Eriksson for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The 26 year-old has enjoyed a successful start to the season with Norwegian side Lillehammer posting 14 goals and 16 assists in 29 games.

Eriksson said: “I’m looking forward to arriving in Belfast and getting to work. I’ve heard great things about the Elite Ice Hockey League, and the Giants, too, so that’s exciting. When I played at the Giants’ home arena in 2018, the atmosphere and facilities were amazing - I can’t wait to get back.

“In terms of my plans for the rest of the season; I hope to get my head down, make some key plays on the ice, and ultimately, get the puck past the opposing goalies and into the back of the net – and have fun while doing so.”

Head coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re excited to welcome Henrik to the team. He’s a skilled player that can skate and really shoot the puck. Bringing in a player like Henrik, who was putting up some good numbers this season in Norway and playing with confidence, we hope can help add to our offensive output.

“Eriksson played for Ritten back in the 2018 Continental Cup clash versus the Giants which helped land him here today, as he is excited to play in front of the fans for the Giants this time around.”

Eriksson started his career with Södertälje SK J20 before joining fellow Swedish side Mora IK before playing for Austrian and Italian sides in the Alps Hockey League.